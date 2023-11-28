The Butkus Award finalist took to Instagram to declare the decision and reflect on his time as a Tiger.

"After long thought and prayer, I am officially announcing that I am taking the next step in a lifelong dream and declaring for the 2024 NFL draft," Trotter said. "I will always be a Clemson Tiger! GO TIGERS!"

Trotter was Clemson's highest-graded starter for Pro Football Focus this season (86.2), with strong marks against the run (81.6), in pass rush (80.5) and in coverage (80.1).

He led the Tigers this season with 87 tackles and 14.5 tackles for loss, adding two interceptions (one for a TD) and five pass breakups.

The talented All-America linebacker and NFL legacy entered 2023 credited with 114 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception (which he returned 35 yards for a touchdown) in 737 defensive snaps over 27 career games (14 starts).

He is the No. 2-rated off-ball linebacker according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

