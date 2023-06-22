Sporting News projects SEC matchup for Clemson in postseason

TigerNet Staff by

Sporting News made its 2023 college football postseason predictions this week and Clemson is slated for a New Year's Six bowl for a second-straight season. The call falls short of the six-year standard set for the program of College Football Playoff appearances from 2015-20, and it does the same for another prominent CFP program with Alabama, where it pits Dabo Swinney's Tigers and Nick Saban's Crimson Tide in the Peach Bowl. "The Crimson Tide and Tigers have met four times in the CFP — including a semifinal and three CFP championship games. This time, the programs meet in the New Year's Day Six, and this matchup outside the playoff ramps up speculation about the future of Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney and whether the Clemson coach will be Saban's successor down the line. How soon is that? On the field, they have split those last four meetings," said SN's Bill Bender. Bender's projected CFP is Georgia versus Ohio State and Michigan v. Southern Cal and a Georgia-Michigan final. He sees Florida State winning the ACC and meeting Penn State in the Orange Bowl. Clemson returned to the New Year's Six bowl tier last year after capturing the ACC title versus UNC last December. The Tigers clinched a spot in the Orange Bowl versus Tennessee, a 31-14 loss in Cade Klubnik's first start. In the outlet's preseason Top 25, Florida State is No. 9 and Clemson is No. 13. "The Tigers won the ACC championship, but they split their last six games and have gradually slipped down preseason rankings the last two years. Cade Klubnik is alone atop the quarterback depth chart, and running back Will Shipley totaled 1,425 yards from scrimmage and 15 TDs in 2022. Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Andrew Mukuba and Sheridan Jones are the next wave of high-round NFL defensive talent. The Tigers get Florida State, Notre Dame and North Carolina at home, and the regular-season finale against South Carolina will have more heat given the Gamecocks broke Clemson's 40-game home win streak last season," Bender said.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest