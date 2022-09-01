South Carolina's live rooster mascot is no longer 'The General'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Recently, there has been a lot of controversy about South Carolina's live mascot no longer being called "Sir Big Spur" because of a dispute on the trimming of the rooster's comb.

The University released a statement saying they were going to change the rooster's name, and they announced it was 'The General' (named after revolutionary general Thomas Sumter) even though fans had many interesting suggestions, such as Darius Clucker, Cock Commander, Captain Cluck, Cluck Norris, Mr. Chicken Scratch, Coop, Kickin' Chicken, Brooster, Marco Pollo and Cock-a-doodle-dude.

However, all of this is now moot as South Carolina announced Thursday that they are backtracking from 'The General' and going back to 'Sir Big Spur.'

"It was always preferred that we would stay with the 'Sir Big Spur' name," said Deputy Athletics Director Eric Nichols via a statement. "I appreciate the passion that the owners, Mary Snelling and Ron Albertelli, and the new handlers, Beth and Van Clark, have for the Gamecocks and the live mascot. We are pleased that we are starting the season with the same name as in year's past."