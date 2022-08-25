South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

College football has always been special, with all the pageantry, unique traditions, and fun mascots that fans have embraced throughout the years.

Clemson's in-state rival, South Carolina, is going through some changes in their football program, including their rooster mascot, Sir Big Spur.

The former owners and new owners of the mascot have disagreed over whether the animal's "comb" on its head should be trimmed or not.

Since the university doesn't own the rights to the Sir Big Spur name (old owners own it), their school's legal team has decided they will pick a new name before the season opener on September 3.

TheState.com released a poll of different suggestions for names for their mascot which included General, Cock Commander, Captain Cluck, Cluck Norris, Mr. Chicken Scratch, Coop, Kickin' Chicken, Brooster, Marco Pollo and Cock-a-doodle-dude.

What suggestions do you have for a new name?