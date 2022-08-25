CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Sir Big Spur will have a new name (Jessica Gallagher - USA Today Sports)
South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Aug 25, Thu 11:57

College football has always been special, with all the pageantry, unique traditions, and fun mascots that fans have embraced throughout the years.

Clemson's in-state rival, South Carolina, is going through some changes in their football program, including their rooster mascot, Sir Big Spur.

The former owners and new owners of the mascot have disagreed over whether the animal's "comb" on its head should be trimmed or not.

Since the university doesn't own the rights to the Sir Big Spur name (old owners own it), their school's legal team has decided they will pick a new name before the season opener on September 3.

TheState.com released a poll of different suggestions for names for their mascot which included General, Cock Commander, Captain Cluck, Cluck Norris, Mr. Chicken Scratch, Coop, Kickin' Chicken, Brooster, Marco Pollo and Cock-a-doodle-dude.

What suggestions do you have for a new name?

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 92) Author
spacer TNET: South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
 TigerNet News
spacer My vote is for Koch Commander
 classof1994®
spacer Re: That's ez....
 86Orange®
spacer #embarrassing…
 Francis Marion®
spacer Dirt-Pecker.***
 SOLOS®
spacer Re: Dirt-Pecker.***
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Re: Dirt-Pecker.***
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Is this for real? #### Commander? Wow
 orangecrushed
spacer SCOK***
 bowlhunter®
spacer I suggest 'Tiger Meat '.
 luckyj®
spacer aluminum..to represent the
 tgrfan42069
spacer Re: aluminum..to represent the
 CarolinaKudzu
spacer C@ck commander sounds like a sci-fi #### movie title***
 TIGERFANN
spacer How bout "Big Loser"?
 o2bnclemson
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
 Whitehurst74
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
 rivercat
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
 ObiWan
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
 hwylie01
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
 diveparis
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
 jstone D329
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
 ksarrat
spacer KFC***
 UtilTiger
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
 CUfan99®
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
 Spidey91868
spacer #### COMMANDER!
 wesdg007
spacer Re: #### COMMANDER!
 Jcantrell86®
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
 gat1ger®
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Tenders, Zaxby, KayEffSee.***
 ATL PAW MAN®
spacer Yard Buzzard or Deep Fried
 LILHOOD
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
 Jedi_Kermit®
spacer Why is this under "Clemson Sports Updates" on the
 grrowl
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
 TigerInAtown
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
 TigerInAtown
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
 LILHOOD
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
 CURAISED
spacer I like Mother Clucker !***
 argonaut1992®
spacer Colonel Capon***
 CUTiger1989®
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
 Tigergirlga
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
 Tatorchip®
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
 bdrechs®
spacer So, I take it your vote is for
 CUTiger1989®
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
 Clemson_country89®
spacer Cluckold
 ALLweatherfan
spacer Oh this is too easy…
 Calhoun2
spacer My vote is for "Future Take Out Plate" as the new name.
 76er®
spacer Chicken little
 colberttiger®
spacer Dinner***
 kbtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
 All_IN
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
 CarolinaKudzu
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
 Thrifty
spacer This story was just written unbiased and accurate
 homeslice1479
spacer Cootamus Maximas Irrelevous
 ddraines®
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
 tigerfed
spacer Its not too late to cast your vote...
 FoothillsTiger
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
 rtal1410®
spacer my vote is "Egg" to match their trophy case.....***
 tiger20030
spacer Rooster Cockburn***
 RoperMtn®
spacer Commander Coot***
 AsheTiger
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
 euphony5000
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
 boricuatiger
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
 Thrifty
spacer My personal favorite: "Mrs. Irrelevant"
 Reckless96®
spacer chicken nugget?
 Cdixon11
spacer Steely Dan
 Lakedude®
spacer Re: Steely Dan
 Cdixon11
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
 tarheel tiger
spacer Cucky McLimpcock***
 Neal in NC®
spacer Re: Cucky McLimpcock***
 TigerInAtown
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
 CU1976
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
 TigerInAtown
spacer El Commandante Flaccido Domingo***
 STERLING®
spacer LOL!!! No doubt they choose C o c k Commander.***
 thetigerdaddy®
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
 Lil Ole Tiger®
spacer I think ‘Sir Big C##k’ or ‘McNugget’ work equally well
 ninetytwotiger®
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
 sam84
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
 rockrelative
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
 orangeshirt
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
 Pharm8438
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
 tiiger
spacer This sure sounds like something from The Onion*****
 TX Tiger®
spacer Little ####***
 8992Tiger
spacer KFC ******
 8992Tiger
spacer Tenderloin ******
 8992Tiger
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
 Southeasterntiger
spacer Cluck McNugget ******
 8992Tiger
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
 BIG HOUSE
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
 manatis
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
 Tigerclaws2®
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina renaming 'Sir Big Spur' rooster mascot
 looperdan
spacer Bird of Pray***
 Tiger95
Read all 92 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
