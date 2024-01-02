Son of Clemson legend enters transfer portal

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson walk-on safety Jaden Kinard has entered the transfer portal, according to reports on Tuesday. Kinard joined Clemson as a walk-on in the summer of 2022. He appeared in three career games with one tackle. He is the son of former College Football Hall of Famer Terry Kinard, who is in the Clemson Ring of Honor.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now