Son of Clemson legend enters transfer portal

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Jan 2 17:21

Clemson walk-on safety Jaden Kinard has entered the transfer portal, according to reports on Tuesday.

Kinard joined Clemson as a walk-on in the summer of 2022.

He appeared in three career games with one tackle.

He is the son of former College Football Hall of Famer Terry Kinard, who is in the Clemson Ring of Honor.

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 31) Author
spacer TNET: Son of Clemson legend enters transfer portal
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: Son of Clemson legend enters transfer portal
 FastChad
spacer Re: TNET: Son of Clemson legend enters transfer portal
 rhpltmeg®
spacer Re: TNET: Son of Clemson legend enters transfer portal
 74TIGER
spacer Re: TNET: Son of Clemson legend enters transfer portal
 rhpltmeg®
spacer Re: TNET: Son of Clemson legend enters transfer portal
 74TIGER
spacer Re: TNET: Son of Clemson legend enters transfer portal
 carolinachef
spacer THIS IS GERMANS FOR SURE***
 ChestyPuller0311®
spacer Re: THIS IS GERMANS FOR SURE***
 Yawninggreatness
spacer I like how we are calling him his dad's legacy, lol
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer I am SHOCKED!
 CUTiger1989®
spacer All along, it was BASEBALL that marked the time.
 76er®
spacer Too much ink spilled about this already, just move along, nothing to see here.
 76er®
spacer Re: Too much ink spilled about this already, just move along, nothing to see here.
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: Too much ink spilled about this already, just move along, nothing to see here.
 tiger_swimmer®
spacer Re: Too much ink spilled about this already, just move along, nothing to see here.
 rhettfla
spacer Re: TNET: Son of Clemson legend enters transfer portal
 740Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Son of Clemson legend enters transfer portal
 ChucktownTiger843
spacer Re: TNET: Son of Clemson legend enters transfer portal
 TigerNation88
spacer Re: TNET: Son of Clemson legend enters transfer portal
 OneChristianGuy
spacer Re: TNET: Son of Clemson legend enters transfer portal
 74TIGER
spacer Bye Felicia!***
 ClemBert
spacer Should't the article title read:
 wildblulou®
spacer Re: TNET: Son of Clemson legend enters transfer portal
 captaindavidcollins
spacer Re: TNET: Son of Clemson legend enters transfer portal
 seanday1366
spacer Re: TNET: Son of Clemson legend enters transfer portal
 swampdonkey®
spacer Re: TNET: Son of Clemson legend enters transfer portal
 GaTiger5®
spacer Re: TNET: Son of Clemson legend enters transfer portal
 hutto117
spacer Re: TNET: Son of Clemson legend enters transfer portal
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Re: TNET: Son of Clemson legend enters transfer portal
 Teletiger73
spacer Sad and unfortunate situation all around. Not everyone is D1 material.***
 WhoDatTiger®
spacer I thought he said he'd entered the portal
 Clemson81to85
