Six Tigers make Athlon All-America teams

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson had a defense-heavy collection of preseason All-America selections from Athlon Sports.

Former No. 1-rated prospect Bryan Bresee is the Tigers' lone first-team pick in his comeback from a torn ACL. He was credited with 15 tackles (3.0 for loss), 1.5 sacks and an interception over 154 snaps in four games (all starts) and picked up third-team All-ACC honors last season. As a freshman, he was named ACC defensive rookie of the year with four sacks and 6.5 TFLs in 12 games (10 starts).

Clemson's lone offensive selection came on the second team with veteran left tackle Jordan McFadden, who earned second-team All-ACC honors last season after 13 starts.

Two more Tiger defenders are on the second team with defensive end Myles Murphy and linebacker Trenton Simpson.

Murphy enters 2022 credited with 94 tackles (26.0 for loss), 11.0 sacks, five forced fumbles and three pass breakups in 963 snaps over 25 games (16 starts). Simpson enters 2022 credited with 110 tackles (18.5 for loss), 10.0 sacks, three pass breakups and a forced fumble in 827 snaps over 25 games (15 starts).

On the third team defense nationally are defensive tackle Tyler Davis and safety Andrew Mukuba.

Davis notched first-team All-ACC last year over nine games and enters the season credited with 95 tackles (16.5 for loss), 10.0 sacks, three pass breakups and two fumble recoveries in 1,056 snaps over 31 games (28 starts).

Mukuba earning freshman All-American honors from nearly every outlet last year with 54 tackles (two for loss), a sack, nine pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 576 snaps over 13 games (10 starts).