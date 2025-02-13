Six Tigers get NFL scouting combine invites

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

The NFL officially announced its invitations for the 2025 NFL scouting combine, which will include six Tigers vying for better draft placement. Linebacker Barrett Carter leads that group in current projections, who could go as early as Day 2 of the April NFL draft. More Clemson defenders on the list are defensive tackle Payton Page and safety R.J. Mickens. On the offensive side, tight end Jake Briningstool, running back Phil Mafah and offensive lineman Marcus Tate made the invites. Page and Carter will go first in the drills on Feb. 27 (NFLN/3 p.m. ET broadcast start). Mickens and Briningstool go the next day (Feb. 28/3 p.m. ET/NFLN).

Mafah (March 1) and Tate (March 2) get opportunities on the final two days of drills (1 p.m. ET start each). Mafah attended the Shrine Bowl draft showcase last month but didn't compete while in his injury rehab for a shoulder injury sustained last season.

The event occurs annually at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!