CLEMSON FOOTBALL

sports_football
RJ Mickens put together a strong final campaign with the TIgers.
RJ Mickens put together a strong final campaign with the TIgers.

Six Tigers get NFL scouting combine invites
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 3 hours ago

The NFL officially announced its invitations for the 2025 NFL scouting combine, which will include six Tigers vying for better draft placement.

Linebacker Barrett Carter leads that group in current projections, who could go as early as Day 2 of the April NFL draft.

More Clemson defenders on the list are defensive tackle Payton Page and safety R.J. Mickens.

On the offensive side, tight end Jake Briningstool, running back Phil Mafah and offensive lineman Marcus Tate made the invites.

Page and Carter will go first in the drills on Feb. 27 (NFLN/3 p.m. ET broadcast start).

Mickens and Briningstool go the next day (Feb. 28/3 p.m. ET/NFLN).

Mafah (March 1) and Tate (March 2) get opportunities on the final two days of drills (1 p.m. ET start each). Mafah attended the Shrine Bowl draft showcase last month but didn't compete while in his injury rehab for a shoulder injury sustained last season.

The event occurs annually at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
Several predictions have Clemson landing elite lineman
Several predictions have Clemson landing elite lineman
U.S. Department of Education rescinds Biden 11th hour guidance on NIL compensation
U.S. Department of Education rescinds Biden 11th hour guidance on NIL compensation
4-star OT sets summer Clemson visit
4-star OT sets summer Clemson visit
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts