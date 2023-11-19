Shane Beamer implores students to stay for entire game against Clemson

Tony Crumpton

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks have had a disappointing season, going 5-6 overall, but are currently riding a three-game winning streak. The Gamecocks defeated a decent Kentucky squad at home on Saturday night 17-14, but a large portion of their student section left in the second half. "If I can nitpick a little bit," Beamer said. "Cockpit, we love you! But, if you're going to come, please stay for the whole game. We love you. That end zone was amazing, but we don't need empty seats in a four-quarter dogfight like that in our student section." Beamer believes that the fans can make a difference for the home team. "We need every single one of you that are here next weekend after Thanksgiving break that is here for the Clemson game," Beamer said. "It's probably going to be a fourth-quarter dogfight next week as well. We have the greatest student section in the country in the cockpit. I sent out a tweet challenging you to be great next week, and we will be better as a football team. We need to be better at keeping this place rocking for four quarters." Clemson will face off against South Carolina on Saturday at 7:30 pm on the SEC Network. .@CoachSBeamer to the student section:



"If I can nitpick a little bit: Cockpit, we love you! But, if you're gonna come, please stay for the whole game...



That end zone was amazing, but we don't need empty seats in a four-quarter dog fight like that in our student section." pic.twitter.com/rY7axEsx69 — Matt Dowell (@MattDowellTV) November 19, 2023

