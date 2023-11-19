CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Shane Beamer implores students to stay for entire game against Clemson
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Nov 19 19:05

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks have had a disappointing season, going 5-6 overall, but are currently riding a three-game winning streak.

The Gamecocks defeated a decent Kentucky squad at home on Saturday night 17-14, but a large portion of their student section left in the second half.

"If I can nitpick a little bit," Beamer said. "Cockpit, we love you! But, if you're going to come, please stay for the whole game. We love you. That end zone was amazing, but we don't need empty seats in a four-quarter dogfight like that in our student section."

Beamer believes that the fans can make a difference for the home team.

"We need every single one of you that are here next weekend after Thanksgiving break that is here for the Clemson game," Beamer said. "It's probably going to be a fourth-quarter dogfight next week as well. We have the greatest student section in the country in the cockpit. I sent out a tweet challenging you to be great next week, and we will be better as a football team. We need to be better at keeping this place rocking for four quarters."

Clemson will face off against South Carolina on Saturday at 7:30 pm on the SEC Network.

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 20) Author
spacer TNET: Shane Beamer implores students to stay for entire game against Clemson
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: Shane Beamer implores students to stay for entire game against Clemson
 NotDaboSwinney
spacer Re: TNET: Shane Beamer implores students to stay for entire game against Clemson
 InletTiger15®
spacer Re: TNET: Shane Beamer implores students to stay for entire game against Clemson
 ddclemson
spacer Re: TNET: Shane Beamer implores students to stay for entire game against Clemson
 tigerphils
spacer Shane rhymes with Complain
 nosmelC®
spacer He is Whiney!
 Cooltig®
spacer Beamer rhymes with steamer
 geech72®
spacer Re: TNET: Shane Beamer implores students to stay for entire game against Clemson
 slwcu79®
spacer Re: TNET: Shane Beamer implores students to stay for entire game against Clemson
 RememberTheDanny
spacer They always leave mid 2nd qtr to go get plastered in 5 points***
 tigersrule79®
spacer Re: TNET: Shane Beamer implores students to stay for entire game against Clemson
 GSCtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Shane Beamer implores students to stay for entire game against Clemson
 CLTiger413
spacer Re: TNET: Shane Beamer implores students to stay for entire game against Clemson
 hippesttiger
spacer He is showing his player how much confidence he has in them.***
 ClemsonTiger1988®
spacer Downright pathetic when you have to beg your fanbase to stay at the game***
 tigersrule79®
spacer Re: TNET: Shane Beamer implores students to stay for entire game against Clemson
 StopTheWooHoo
spacer Re: TNET: Shane Beamer implores students to stay for entire game against Clemson
 Gumby®
spacer Re: TNET: Shane Beamer implores students to stay for entire game against Clemson
 Gumby®
spacer Re: TNET: Shane Beamer implores students to stay for entire game against Clemson
 85tiger2012®
spacer Cockpit
F7FTigerCat
