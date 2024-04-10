Seven Tigers named to National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society

The NFF announced a record number of members for the 2024 NFF Hampshire Honor Society, which is comprised of college football players from all divisions of the NCAA, NAIA and sprint football who each maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers.

An elite group of 1,989 players from 339 schools qualified for membership in 2024, setting a new record for the number of members in a single year during the program’s 18-year history.

﻿The initiative has now honored 18,387 student-athletes since its inception in 2007.

Nominated by their respective schools, members of the NFF Hampshire Honor Society must be either:

- A senior player, who will graduate this spring/summer, and just completed his final year of playing eligibility in 2023; or

- A graduated player, who has been out of high school at least (3) years;

And must have:

- Attained a minimum undergraduate cumulative GPA of 3.2 (4.0 scale); and

- Been starters or contributors throughout the 2023 season.