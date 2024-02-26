CLEMSON FOOTBALL

These two have split their last two meetings but Swinney has won 2-of-3 over Beamer.
Rival coaches Dabo Swinney, Shane Beamer land on 247Sports list of coaches with the most to prove
247Sports ranked the college football coaches from 'Power' leagues with the most to prove this upcoming season, and if it holds, there will be some pressure in the Palmetto State.

The list had 15 coaches in all, with both Clemson's Dabo Swinney and South Carolina's Shane Beamer on it.

"Speaking of head coaches with a national title, Dabo Swinney is still among the best in college football, but after a...season without an ACC title and less than ten wins for the first time in a dozen years, it begs the question if Swinney is on the decline at Clemson? A persistence to not use the transfer portal as an advantage and stick to high school recruiting almost exclusively has not yet led to a national championship for the Tigers, who last made the College Football Playoff in 2020. Swinney must prove his approach is working in 2024," said 247Sports' Cody Nagel.

After surprise upsets of Tennessee and Clemson in 2022, Beamer could be on the hot seat again after a dismal 2023 campaign.

"His 3-11 record against ranked opponents over the past three seasons shows there are steps needed just to get South Carolina into the middle-tier of the SEC. The upcoming 2024 season is undoubtedly a prove it year for Beamer with a strong incoming class from the transfer portal," said Nagel.

The wide-ranging list also has former Clemson assistant Billy Napier at Florida, as well as USC's Lincoln Riley, Ohio State's Ryan Day, UNC's Mack Brown, Pitt's Pat Narduzzi, Miami's Mario Cristobal and Colorado's Deion Sanders.

