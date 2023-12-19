Reports: Former Clemson safety enters transfer portal

Per those reports, Zanders has entered the transfer portal, returning to college football after retiring due to health issues ahead of the 2022 season.

Zanders missed the majority of the 2021 season after a shoulder injury suffered in the opener versus Georgia and played through a shoulder injury in the season prior. In all, Zanders had three shoulder injuries prior to his call to step away from the game.

Zanders was set to enter the 2022 season credited with 57 tackles (5.0 for loss), 3.0 sacks and four pass breakups in 511 defensive snaps over 25 games (10 starts).

He enrolled in 2019 and played a lone full normal season, with 2020 not counting toward eligibility and a redshirt in 2021.