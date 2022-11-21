CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Multiple reports say that College Football, the game, is not coming back until 2024 now.
Reports: EA Sports College Football being pushed back
by - Monday, November 21, 2022, 9:53 PM

College Football is coming back, but not as quickly as fans of the sport would like.

According to Extra Points and 247Sports reports late Monday, EA Sports will announce that its 'College Football' will not return in 2023 and instead will be pushed back to 2024.

The last version of the game was NCAA Football 14, but it was discontinued after a lawsuit over using player likenesses without compensation and an NCAA at the time that was unwilling to allow that compensation to happen.

Matt Brown of Extra Points said there will be an announcement tomorrow and more details then.

