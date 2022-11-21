Reports: EA Sports College Football being pushed back

TigerNet Staff by

College Football is coming back, but not as quickly as fans of the sport would like.

According to Extra Points and 247Sports reports late Monday, EA Sports will announce that its 'College Football' will not return in 2023 and instead will be pushed back to 2024.

The last version of the game was NCAA Football 14, but it was discontinued after a lawsuit over using player likenesses without compensation and an NCAA at the time that was unwilling to allow that compensation to happen.

Matt Brown of Extra Points said there will be an announcement tomorrow and more details then.

Per multiple sources familiar with the situation, EA is expected to announce tomorrow morning around 10 AM ET that EA Sports College Football will be delayed until 2024. More details to come tomorrow. https://t.co/iatNaUnnEz — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) November 22, 2022

Quick thoughts



1) I am legitimately surprised by this.



2) I've been writing this basically ever since I first broke news about the game...EA does not want to just do a Madden reskin. They want the CFB game to be completely new IP. — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) November 22, 2022