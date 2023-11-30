BREAKING

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Beaux Collins is entering the transfer portal.
Beaux Collins is entering the transfer portal.

Report: Clemson WR Beaux Collins to transfer
by - 2023 Nov 30 09:14

Junior Clemson receiver Beaux Collins is entering the transfer portal.

"After deep thought and consideration, I have plans to enter the transfer portal," Collins said in a social media statement, after ESPN first reported the news on Thursday.

Collins started all 11 games he played this season and tallied 38 catches for 510 yards and three touchdowns. He suffered a foot injury that kept him out of the South Carolina game.

He entered 2023 with 53 receptions for 780 yards and eight touchdowns in 937 offensive snaps over 21 games (16 starts).

A former high school teammate of former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, the St. John Bosco (Ca.) product was a unanimous 4-star prospect and rated as high as Top 50 overall (No. 48 on ESPN, No. 4 WR).

"To my friends and teammates, I am forever grateful for all the relationships that we've built over the years and all the memories we share together," Collins said. "To my coaches, amazing athletic training staff, and all of Clemson University, I can't thank you enough for all the love you've given me over my time here in Clemson."

Collins is a third Clemson player slated for the transfer portal so far, joining quarterback Hunter Helms and offensive lineman Mitchell Mayes.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson TE headed to the portal
Clemson TE headed to the portal
Former Clemson DB back in the portal
Former Clemson DB back in the portal
Former Clemson QB enters the portal again
Former Clemson QB enters the portal again
Clemson WR to enter transfer portal
Clemson WR to enter transfer portal
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 70) Author
spacer TNET: Report: Clemson WR to enter transfer portal
 TigerNet News®
spacer Thank you Beaux
 CuTigers835
spacer Re: Thank you Beaux
 Watcher®
spacer Re: Thank you Beaux
 BurnAfter8
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson WR to enter transfer portal
 TigerBill82®
spacer It's the most surprising so far but I'm not really disappointed.
 Tigersense®
spacer he wouldn't have played in the bowl anyway due to injury***
 ctigers90
spacer Thats just the thing. He was supposed to be a stud too
 nkickha
spacer Re: Thats just the thing. He was supposed to be a stud too
 Jcantrell86®
spacer Re: Thats just the thing. He was supposed to be a stud too
 HWKoq4
spacer Re: Thats just the thing. He was supposed to be a stud too
 stodd1515®
spacer Re: It's the most surprising so far but I'm not really disappointed.
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: It's the most surprising so far but I'm not really disappointed.
 pugmarks
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson WR to enter transfer portal
 Calhoun2
spacer Generalize much?***
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: Generalize much?***
 TigerNick04
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson WR to enter transfer portal
 GSCtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson WR to enter transfer portal
 WisenTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson WR to enter transfer portal
 Drewbiedoobedoo
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson WR to enter transfer portal
 Illnoistiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson WR to enter transfer portal
 LKN Tiger
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson WR to enter transfer portal
 Denvertigrz
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson WR to enter transfer portal
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson WR to enter transfer portal
 NJDEV6
spacer I really only watched Clemson games this year. May watch some of the
 kbtiger®
spacer Its beginning to mirror the NFL. And I havent watched a NFL game in 3 years***
 nkickha
spacer Re: Its beginning to mirror the NFL. And I havent watched a NFL game in 3 years***
 RememberTheDanny
spacer TV timeouts are getting insane. 3 1/2+ minutes sometimes
 tiger5by5®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson WR to enter transfer portal
 HillRockTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson WR to enter transfer portal
 Ridgeland Booster®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson WR to enter transfer portal
 OleBuckeye
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson WR to enter transfer portal
 Denvertigrz
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson WR to enter transfer portal
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson WR to enter transfer portal
 Stillapirate®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson WR to enter transfer portal
 clemnorth
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson WR to enter transfer portal
 CU1976
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson WR to enter transfer portal
 surroundedtiger
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson WR to enter transfer portal
 tampatiger4
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson WR to enter transfer portal
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson WR to enter transfer portal
 clemson2003
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson WR to enter transfer portal
 Tigerclaws2®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson WR to enter transfer portal
 Cooltig®
spacer Seemed like a great dude but was inconsistent as all get out.
 tmitchell27®
spacer Re: Seemed like a great dude but was inconsistent as all get out.
 Erikrez
spacer Good luck to him.***
 colberttiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson WR to enter transfer portal
 tigerpride16
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson WR to enter transfer portal
 Noodle
spacer the next man up is the problem.. who dat?
 El Tigre 1
spacer Re: the next man up is the problem.. who dat?
 Noodle
spacer Beaux is the only one with good size that we had. Other than tightends
 El Tigre 1
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson WR to enter transfer portal
 saddis56®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson WR to enter transfer portal
 TigerChrisL®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson WR to enter transfer portal
 OleBuckeye
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson WR to enter transfer portal
 TigerChrisL®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson WR to enter transfer portal
 ddclemson
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson WR to enter transfer portal
 Vermontfan1221
spacer Not surprised at all
 GaTiger5®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson WR to enter transfer portal
 tigerpsy
spacer Thankful for his contributions and extend best wishes. However,
 hartins®
spacer Graduated, played 4 years(shouldn't have eligibility left), helped us win some
 ctigers90
spacer He played 3 years. Really, he played about 1.5 seasons if you factor
 nkickha
spacer my bad, I was thinking he came in the same year as DJ. He won't actually get
 ctigers90
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson WR to enter transfer portal
 Just_Sayin
spacer All the best, but surely this is about greater NIL money out there?
 Tiger1955
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson WR to enter transfer portal
 cjetienne8416®
spacer I will guess Arizona Wildcat bound
 ninetytwotiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson WR to enter transfer portal
 tigermat
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson WR to enter transfer portal
 steverick
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson WR to enter transfer portal
 HumbleServant®
spacer From 18-21 we signed zero kids
 JREwing®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson WR to enter transfer portal
 kctiger1282
Read all 70 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts