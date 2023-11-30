Clemson WR to enter transfer portal

"After deep thought and consideration, I have plans to enter the transfer portal," Collins said in a social media statement, after ESPN first reported the news on Thursday.

Collins started all 11 games he played this season and tallied 38 catches for 510 yards and three touchdowns. He suffered a foot injury that kept him out of the South Carolina game.

He entered 2023 with 53 receptions for 780 yards and eight touchdowns in 937 offensive snaps over 21 games (16 starts).

A former high school teammate of former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, the St. John Bosco (Ca.) product was a unanimous 4-star prospect and rated as high as Top 50 overall (No. 48 on ESPN, No. 4 WR).

"To my friends and teammates, I am forever grateful for all the relationships that we've built over the years and all the memories we share together," Collins said. "To my coaches, amazing athletic training staff, and all of Clemson University, I can't thank you enough for all the love you've given me over my time here in Clemson."

Collins is a third Clemson player slated for the transfer portal so far, joining quarterback Hunter Helms and offensive lineman Mitchell Mayes.