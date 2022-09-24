Report: Two Clemson standouts expected to return against Wake Forest

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson will need a healthy defense to battle a talented Wake Forest squad on Saturday (noon/ABC).

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Clemson will have both of their starting defensive tackles Bryan Bresee and Tyler Davis back in the lineup for today's game.

In other roster news, defensive end Xavier Thomas did not make the trip according to Thamel.

It appears that Thomas might make his long-awaited return for the North Carolina State game.