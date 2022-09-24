BREAKING

Bresee is back to cause havoc to Wake Forest's offense
Report: Two Clemson standouts expected to return against Wake Forest
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Sep 24, Sat 10:11

Clemson will need a healthy defense to battle a talented Wake Forest squad on Saturday (noon/ABC).

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Clemson will have both of their starting defensive tackles Bryan Bresee and Tyler Davis back in the lineup for today's game.

In other roster news, defensive end Xavier Thomas did not make the trip according to Thamel.

It appears that Thomas might make his long-awaited return for the North Carolina State game.

