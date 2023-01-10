Report: Team plans to trade Clemson NFL star DeAndre Hopkins

TigerNet Staff by

One of the top wide receivers in the NFL could be on the move.

TheScore's Jordan Schultz reported on Tuesday that the Arizona Cardinals are looking to move former Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason.

The three-time All-Pro will have to approve a trade, as he reportedly has a no-trade clause in his contract.

He has over $34 million left on his current contract that runs two years, but Schultz also reported that Hopkins will likely seek a new deal.

Hopkins had to sit out the first six games of the season due to violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, with the drug ostarine found on a test. Hopkins maintained that it was a trace amount and that meant he couldn't have intentionally ingested the drug.

His 2021 season was cut short due to a knee injury before the failed test.

Hopkins caught 64 passes for 717 yards with three scores over nine games this season. He graded 48th among his receiver peers in PFF grade (73.5), which was his lowest grade since his rookie season (69).

Hopkins averaged 1,251 yards on 93 catches with eight touchdowns per year from 2013-20.

DeAndre Hopkins secured a no-trade clause in his last extension and would have to approve of a final destination if a deal gets done. Expect Nuk to be one of the most sought after players this offseason. https://t.co/ewV7rAycJc — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 10, 2023