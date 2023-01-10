CLEMSON FOOTBALL

DeAndre Hopkins could be moving on to his third NFL team after starting his career in Houston and being traded to Arizona in 2020. (Photo: Jon Rondone / USATODAY)
Report: Team plans to trade Clemson NFL star DeAndre Hopkins
2023 Jan 10, Tue 17:18

One of the top wide receivers in the NFL could be on the move.

TheScore's Jordan Schultz reported on Tuesday that the Arizona Cardinals are looking to move former Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason.

The three-time All-Pro will have to approve a trade, as he reportedly has a no-trade clause in his contract.

He has over $34 million left on his current contract that runs two years, but Schultz also reported that Hopkins will likely seek a new deal.

Hopkins had to sit out the first six games of the season due to violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, with the drug ostarine found on a test. Hopkins maintained that it was a trace amount and that meant he couldn't have intentionally ingested the drug.

His 2021 season was cut short due to a knee injury before the failed test.

Hopkins caught 64 passes for 717 yards with three scores over nine games this season. He graded 48th among his receiver peers in PFF grade (73.5), which was his lowest grade since his rookie season (69).

Hopkins averaged 1,251 yards on 93 catches with eight touchdowns per year from 2013-20.

Subject Author
spacer TNET: Report: Team plans to trade Clemson NFL star
 TigerNet News®
spacer Attention Jacksonville!!!
 a7xgates®
spacer That would be awesome, but they’re already sitting on Calvin Ridley
 STERLING®
spacer Maybe he'll bring Isiah Simmons with him too.
 TigerCC®
spacer They don't need him, he is just a distraction at this point
 CM Shack®
spacer Re: They don't need him, he is just a distraction at this point
 TigerCC®
spacer He would rather get his numbers than win by twenty
 CM Shack®
spacer So, that headline is your proof?
 TigerCC®
spacer Re: So, that headline is your proof?
 Thecatch2
spacer No I watched the game in question and saw him pitching the
 CM Shack®
spacer Re: They don't need him, he is just a distraction at this point
 ChiTownTiger2
spacer correction: "Team plans to trade Daniel HS NFL star."***
 Obed®
spacer He's going back to saying Clemson and his pregame introduction***
 Clemson13
spacer Re: correction: "Team plans to trade Daniel HS NFL star."***
 mhuyser
spacer He made it an issue, not us.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: correction: "Team plans to trade Daniel HS NFL star."***
 Thecatch2
spacer Falcons have money now!!!
 STERLING®
spacer Re: Falcons have money now!!!
 Obed®
spacer I hope we don’t spend it on Nuk.***
 Judge Keller®
spacer Belichick salivating***
 root
spacer Jag's Won't Touch That Salary
 whisper
spacer Re: Jag's Won't Touch That Salary
 castaway®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Team plans to trade Clemson NFL star
 T3Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Team plans to trade Clemson NFL star
 whisper
spacer They'd be better off trading Kyler Murray
 JD404®
spacer I hope just guys who watch the NFL
 Cooltig®
