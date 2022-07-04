Clemson joining the SEC could make it the last seven national champions being within the league and all but one since 2006 if Florida State is included to go with Texas joining soon.
Clemson joining the SEC could make it the last seven national champions being within the league and all but one since 2006 if Florida State is included to go with Texas joining soon.

Report: 'Growing sentiment' Clemson in ACC trio considered for SEC move
by - Staff Writer - 2022 Jul 4, Mon 11:12

Less than a week ago, the ACC announced its schedule rotation for the seasons 2023 through 2026 in a new division-less format.

Coincidentally -- or maybe not -- that was also the same week that Southern Cal and UCLA shocked the college football world with a move to the Big Ten, setting off rampant speculation.

Clemson is no stranger to such speculation, as they were rumored to be in a Big 12 move with Florida State toward the early part of the previous decade, and now those two could be partners in another potential move.

"There is growing sentiment that some combination of Clemson, Florida State and Miami could migrate to the SEC," CBS Sports senior writer Dennis Dodd reported Sunday. "That assumes any of the three would bring pro rata (equal value) to the teams already in the league. That's $80 million-$100 million annually in media rights fees.

"Breaking the ACC grant of rights might require a significant eight-figure exit fee, assuming the contract isn't successfully challenged in court. However, such a penalty could be financed over a period of years while the new schools reap an annual windfall."

The ACC grant of rights deal mentioned is supposed to tie up all of a school's TV revenue through 2036 and that revenue would theoretically stay with the conference despite any move.

Dodd reported that there is also a growing sentiment that the Big Ten made its move to add the LA schools with the thought that their league and the SEC could have their own Playoff, with the top four finishers from each conference making it.

"As mentioned Thursday, the 32 combined teams in the Big Ten and SEC could stage a credible playoff on their own when they have their final (for now) configurations both settled by in 2025," Dodd said. "Media rights insiders who recently spoke with CBS Sports added some depth that suggests the idea has not only been considered but is perhaps a big reason the Big Ten made its bold move."

Clemson is mentioned as one of five teams that have made the Playoff so far that wouldn't be included in that mix currently.

"If Clemson and FSU were to join the SEC -- and if Notre Dame was to join the Big Ten – only Cincinnati and Washington would be the outliers. Would there even be much pushback?" Dodd said.


   

