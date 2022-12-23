Report: DJ Uiagalelei committing to Pac-12 school

DJ Uiagalelei is reportedly headed back to the West Coast.

The Southern California native is set to commit to Oregon State of the Pac-12 soon, says ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel.

Uiagalelei's younger brother, Matayo, signed with Oregon State rival Oregon this week.

Uiagalelei passed for a career-best 2,520 yards with 22 touchdowns to seven interceptions this season, completing 61.9% of his throws in 13 starts (PFF stats). He earned ACC QB of the week in the overtime win at Wake Forest with 371 passing yards and five touchdowns. Uiagalelei ranked second on the team in rushing with 664 yards and seven TDs. He also had eight fumbles.

According to PFF, he had a career-best 22 big-time throws (5.7%) this season but just one of those came in his last five starts. He was replaced by freshman QB Cade Klubnik in the ACC Championship win earlier this month and Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney said Klubnik would start the Orange Bowl after.

The former 5-star prospect has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

"God has brought me to this special place for a reason and I wouldn't trade my time here for anything," Uiagalelei said about Clemson in his statement after entering the transfer portal. "I am very thankful and appreciative of the staff, trainers and my coaches for believing in me and pushing me every day to be the best I can both on and off the field.

"The relationships I have built with everyone in the building will last a life time and I am forever thankful for that.

"Lastly, I want to thank all my teammates. The brotherhood we have at Clemson is something special. The relationships I have built with guys on the team run much deeper than football."

Uiagalelei entered 2022 having completed 286-of-491 passes for 3,160 yards with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 1,097 snaps over 23 games (15 starts). He also finished 2021 credited with 133 carries for 368 yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

