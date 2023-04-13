Report: Dexter Lawrence not reporting to OTAs because of contract situation

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is not reporting to the beginning of the team’s offseason activities due to his contract situation, according to a report by Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Lawrence has finished his four-year, $13,248,048 rookie contract, and the team picked up his fifth-year option worth $10.753 million, fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

Lawrence will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

General manager Joe Schoen said last month they are beginning to work on a long-term extension for Lawrence.

“We’ve started talking with his representatives. He’s on the fifth-year option. You can lower that number with a signing bonus,” Schoen said to the media. “So, the signing bonus allows you to spread the money over the length of the contract up to five years, and that’s how you’re able to lower the yearly amount that counts against the cap.”

Lawrence will likely get a deal worth around $20-25 million per season because of his standout play with the G-Men.

In 2022 during a Pro Bowl season, he recorded 68 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three pass defenses.

He was drafted No. 17 overall by the Giants in 2019 out of Clemson.