Report: Deshaun Watson's NFL disciplinary hearing scheduled

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will face his NFL disciplinary hearing on Tuesday, first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The hearing will be led by NFL and NFLPA's disciplinary officer, Sue Robinson, a former judge and the first woman chief judge for the District of Delaware.

Watson recently reached a confidential agreement to settle with 20 women that accused him of sexual misconduct over the last two years. There are still four civil lawsuits against Watson.

He could reportedly face a suspension for the 2022 season, but we shall see what is decided. The former Clemson star signed a five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million deal this offseason.

Backup quarterbacks on the Browns roster include Baker Mayfield and Jacoby Brissett.