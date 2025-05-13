|
Report: Clemson-LSU opener gametime, TV network set
Clemson's 2025 football season is set to kick off with a bang.
Brett McMurphy, a former ESPN insider, revealed his former employer's opening weekend big-game slate and reported that Clemson and LSU will kick off in a 7:30 p.m. ABC broadcast start on August 30. It is the first meeting between the programs on a campus site after previous games in the Sugar and Peach Bowls and the 2019 season's national championship, the last matchup and an LSU win, 42-25, in the SuperDome in New Orleans. The teams are both billed as preseason Top 10 teams. SEC/ACC opening weekend kickoff/broadcasts
Aug 30, Saturday
Syracuse-Tennessee (Atlanta), noon ET ABC
Alabama at Florida State, 3:30 pm ABC
LSU at Clemson, 7:30 pm ABC
Aug 31, Sunday
South Carolina-Virginia Tech (Atlanta), 3 pm ESPN
