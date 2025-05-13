sports_football
Clemson hosts LSU for a 7:30 p.m. broadcast start on August 30, televised by ABC, per college football insider Brett McMurphy.
Clemson hosts LSU for a 7:30 p.m. broadcast start on August 30, televised by ABC, per college football insider Brett McMurphy.

Report: Clemson-LSU opener gametime, TV network set
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 1 hour ago

Clemson's 2025 football season is set to kick off with a bang.

Brett McMurphy, a former ESPN insider, revealed his former employer's opening weekend big-game slate and reported that Clemson and LSU will kick off in a 7:30 p.m. ABC broadcast start on August 30.

It is the first meeting between the programs on a campus site after previous games in the Sugar and Peach Bowls and the 2019 season's national championship, the last matchup and an LSU win, 42-25, in the SuperDome in New Orleans.

The teams are both billed as preseason Top 10 teams.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
Swinney won't compare star-powered D-line group to 'Power Rangers' yet
Swinney won't compare star-powered D-line group to 'Power Rangers' yet
Report: Clemson-LSU opener gametime, TV network set
Report: Clemson-LSU opener gametime, TV network set
Brad Brownell adds details to Schieffelin's switch to football: Swinney's a dynamic recruiter
Brad Brownell adds details to Schieffelin's switch to football: Swinney's a dynamic recruiter
Post your comments!
Read all 16 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts