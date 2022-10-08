CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Report: Clemson DB out after moped accident

by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Oct 8, Sat 17:50

Another injury to the Clemson secondary.

Clemson defensive back Tyler Venables suffered an injury in a moped accident this week and is out of Saturday night's game against Boston College.

"I got a son (Tyler) that got a concussion this week in a moped accident," Venables said during his postgame press conference for the Red River shootout. "He didn't travel to Boston College."

Tyler has been solid this season with 14 tackles and a pass deflection.

For his Clemson career, he has 75 tackles, a sack, an interception, and seven pass breakups.

