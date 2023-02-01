WR target Alex Taylor has Clemson in finalists

TigerNet Staff by

Alex Taylor Wide Receiver TigerNet: (4.44) (4.44)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 175 Hometown: Greensboro, NC (Grimsley HS) Class: 2024 ESPN: NR Rivals:

#216 Overall, #30 WR, #5 NC #216 Overall, #30 WR, #5 NC 24/7:

#132 Overall, #29 WR, #5 NC #132 Overall, #29 WR, #5 NC 6-2175Greensboro, NC (Grimsley HS)2024

Four-star Greensboro, NC 2024 wide receiver Alex Taylor revealed his final group on Wednesday and the Tigers are firmly in the mix.

Taylor's listed final seven are Clemson, Virginia Tech, UNC, NC State, Penn State, Tennessee and Cincinnati.

Taylor was recently in Clemson for the Elite Retreat

"Clemson treats me like a priority," Taylor told TigerNet recently. "I feel like I’m always wanted when I’m there and speaking with them. They’ve stood out with how I’ve been treated in person.”

He is rated as high as the No. 132 player in the nation (247Sports).

Taylor logged 65 catches for 1,034 yards and 12 scores last year in a 15-1 Grimsley (NC) season.