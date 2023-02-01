CLEMSON RECRUITING

Alex Taylor has Clemson firmly in the mix.
Alex Taylor has Clemson firmly in the mix.

WR target Alex Taylor has Clemson in finalists
by - 2023 Feb 1, Wed 10:39
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2023 Top Targets
Alex Taylor - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (4.44)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 175   Hometown: Greensboro, NC (Grimsley HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#216 Overall, #30 WR, #5 NC
24/7:
#132 Overall, #29 WR, #5 NC

Four-star Greensboro, NC 2024 wide receiver Alex Taylor revealed his final group on Wednesday and the Tigers are firmly in the mix.

Taylor's listed final seven are Clemson, Virginia Tech, UNC, NC State, Penn State, Tennessee and Cincinnati.

Taylor was recently in Clemson for the Elite Retreat

"Clemson treats me like a priority," Taylor told TigerNet recently. "I feel like I’m always wanted when I’m there and speaking with them. They’ve stood out with how I’ve been treated in person.”

He is rated as high as the No. 132 player in the nation (247Sports).

Taylor logged 65 catches for 1,034 yards and 12 scores last year in a 15-1 Grimsley (NC) season.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Meet Clemson's mid-year enrollees on offense
WATCH: Meet Clemson's mid-year enrollees on offense
WATCH: Dabo Swinney introduces Garrett Riley, Riley talks why he picked Clemson
WATCH: Dabo Swinney introduces Garrett Riley, Riley talks why he picked Clemson
Duke trolls Dabo Swinney ahead of Labor Day matchup
Duke trolls Dabo Swinney ahead of Labor Day matchup
WATCH: Meet Clemson's mid-year enrollees on defense
WATCH: Meet Clemson's mid-year enrollees on defense
2023 Recruit Quick Search - 126 Recruits (107 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 5 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest