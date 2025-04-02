Where Clemson's class ranks after big recruiting month

Naeem Burroughs is one of eight 247Sports Composite average four-star prospects in the class.
Naeem Burroughs is one of eight 247Sports Composite average four-star prospects in the class.

Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 38 minutes ago
Naeem Burroughs Photo
Naeem Burroughs - Wide Receiver
Height: 5-11   Weight: 175   Hometown: Jacksonville, FL (The Bolles School HS)   Class: 2026
#98 Overall, #15 WR, #16 FL
#51 Overall, #8 WR, #2 FL
#172 Overall, #24 WR, #22 FL

Clemson's 2026 class shot up the team rankings after an eight-commit March.

After sitting outside the Top 25 previously in places, the Tigers rank in the No. 2 spot now behind Southern Cal on Rivals, 247Sports and the 247Sports Team Composite with 13 pledges.

With nearly as many commits as the entire 2025 Clemson signings to this point, the ratings are a bit more diluted in the national picture.

On3 has Clemson at No. 7 overall in its industry rankings average with a 53.85% of the group being blue chip prospects (4 and 5-stars), compared to an 88.89% rate for its No. 1 LSU, 61.11% for its No. 2 USC, 75% then for Oregon and 75% for Ohio State next, and 100% for Texas A&M and Alabama after that. The next ACC team in those rankings is Miami at No. 12 (85.7% blue chips). USC (18) and Clemson are the only teams with double-digit commits in that grouping.

The 247Sports Team Composite has Clemson with the 15th-best average rating per commit (min. four pledges). Rivals assesses the Tigers with a 19th-best average rating, a spot behind a six-man South Carolina group.

Clemson has 247Sports Composite 4-star commits in OL Chancellor Barclay, WR Connor Salmin, WR Naeem Burroughs, S Kaden Gebhardt, OL Adam Guthrie, QB Tait Reynolds, OL Grant Wise and CB Shavar Young Jr.

Next up for hosting visits, Clemson will have its spring game on Saturday and then a star-studded official visit weekend from May 31 to June 1.

Clemson in the 2026 recruiting rankings

Rivals: 2
247Sports: 2
247Sports Composite: 2
On3: 7

