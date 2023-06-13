Where Clemson has moved up in recruiting rankings after early June commits

After starting June ranked 22nd overall in the 247Sports Team Composite, Dabo Swinney's squad is up to eighth, leading the ACC both in total points (203.34) and average rating per pledge (91.6). Clemson is sixth overall in average rating per commit.

Florida State is a spot behind with the same number of commits (11), with an average rating per pledge over 90 as well (90.45) but short of 200 total rating points (192.35). UNC is in 10th but with 16 commits (188.58).

Rivals.com has Clemson in eighth as well and leading Pitt within the league (T-9).

A more recent addition to the recruiting scene, On3 has Clemson at No. 4 in its rankings.

Clemson has four Top 200 pledges there with wide receiver Bryant Wesco (26), linebacker Sammy Brown (40), tight end Christian Bentancur (157) and wide receiver TJ Moore (139). Brown and Wesco carry 5-star ratings with other outlets and committed earlier this month, as well as Moore.

All but two of Clemson's commitments are consensus 4-star prospects. Other 4-star recruits to receive 247Sports' projections to Clemson this month include safety Ricardo Jones, defensive back Corian Gipson and wide receivers Alex Taylor and Braylon Staley.

Georgia is the unanimous No. 1 for 2024 currently with 18 pledges (13 being consensus 4-star or higher commits).

Georgia is also tops for 2025 so far with five commits, where Clemson looks to add its first pledge on Wednesday with 4-star running back Gideon Davidson's announcement (11:45 a.m.).

2024 Team Rankings

Rivals: 8

247Sports Composite: 8

247Sports: 8

On3: 4