CLEMSON RECRUITING

Vic Burley is a 5-star-rated prospect in Clemson's latest signee class at defensive tackle.
Vic Burley is a 5-star-rated prospect in Clemson's latest signee class at defensive tackle.

WATCH: Meet Clemson's mid-year enrollees on defense
by - 2023 Feb 1, Wed 16:33
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2023 Top Targets
Peter Woods Photo
Peter Woods - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 270   Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#4 Overall, #1 DT, #1 AL
Rivals:
#15 Overall, #2 DT, #1 AL
24/7:
#59 Overall, #8 DL, #6 AL

Clemson's defensive mid-year enrollees introduced themselves and did a breakdown of what they bring to campus and what brought them to Clemson recently.

Interviewed in the Clemson Athletics media social piece are Peter Woods, Tomarrion Parker, Jamal Anderson Jr., Vic Burley, Kylen Webb, Shelton Lewis, Stephiylan Green, Dee Crayton and Khalil Barnes.

Watch below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Meet Clemson's mid-year enrollees on offense
WATCH: Meet Clemson's mid-year enrollees on offense
WATCH: Dabo Swinney introduces Garrett Riley, Riley talks why he picked Clemson
WATCH: Dabo Swinney introduces Garrett Riley, Riley talks why he picked Clemson
Duke trolls Dabo Swinney ahead of Labor Day matchup
Duke trolls Dabo Swinney ahead of Labor Day matchup
WATCH: Meet Clemson's mid-year enrollees on defense
WATCH: Meet Clemson's mid-year enrollees on defense
2023 Recruit Quick Search - 126 Recruits (107 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest