WATCH: Meet Clemson's mid-year enrollees on defense
|2023 Feb 1, Wed 16:33-
Peter Woods - Defensive Line
Height: 6-3 Weight: 270 Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (5.00)
ESPN:
#4 Overall, #1 DT, #1 AL
Rivals:
#15 Overall, #2 DT, #1 AL
24/7:
#59 Overall, #8 DL, #6 AL
Clemson's defensive mid-year enrollees introduced themselves and did a breakdown of what they bring to campus and what brought them to Clemson recently.
Interviewed in the Clemson Athletics media social piece are Peter Woods, Tomarrion Parker, Jamal Anderson Jr., Vic Burley, Kylen Webb, Shelton Lewis, Stephiylan Green, Dee Crayton and Khalil Barnes.
Watch below:
We asked the guys three questions.— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) February 1, 2023
Who are you?
How do you want to be remembered?
Why Clemson?
𝐌𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐢𝐝-𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬: Defense pic.twitter.com/FvuKuW3IcK
