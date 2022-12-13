|
WATCH: Jarvis Green talks Clemson commitment
|2022 Dec 13, Tue 14:32-
|
Jarvis Green - Running Back
Height: 5-9 Weight: 192 Hometown: Irmo, SC (Dutch Fork HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (3.33)
ESPN:
#87 RB, #23 SC
24/7:
#75 RB, #21 SC
New Dutch Fork (SC) running back commitment Jarvis Green announced a commitment to Clemson on Tuesday.
Green spoke about the draw to Clemson and his connection with the Tigers to TigerNet:
