WATCH: Clemson O-line commit runs over defenders to score touchdown

WATCH: Clemson O-line commit Ian Reed runs over defenders to score touchdown

TigerNet Staff by

Ian Reed Offensive Tackle TigerNet: (4.65) (4.65)

Height: 6-6 Weight: 315 Hometown: Austin, TX (Vandegrift HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#26 OL, #47 TX #26 OL, #47 TX Rivals:

#147 Overall, #14 OL, #26 TX #147 Overall, #14 OL, #26 TX 24/7:

#241 Overall, #24 OT, #42 TX #241 Overall, #24 OT, #42 TX 6-6315Austin, TX (Vandegrift HS)2023

Offensive linemen don't often get chances to score, but when they do, it's a lot of fun to watch.

That was the case for 4-star Austin, Texas Clemson O-line commitment Ian Reed, who barreled into the endzone after taking a lateral from the 10-yard line, running through five defenders and stretching the ball over the goal-line for the score.

"It feels amazing. Just trucking those Cedar Park defensive backs. Just putting it in the end zone and trusting my rugby skills," Reed said after the game.

Vandegrift (Tx.) topped Cedar Park 45-0.

Catch the score and interview below:

On3 Consensus 4-star OL and #Clemson commit @Ian_Reed72 with a rugby like TD in the 45-0 win over Cedar Park Friday night. And yes, he’s a starting left tackle that doubles as a rugby player! pic.twitter.com/HRSPzQeHiV — Gerry Hamilton (@GHamilton_On3) September 3, 2022

VANDY POSTY: Clemson commit OL Ian Reed (‘23) scored his 1st Varsity TD tonight @Ian_Reed72 @VHSFootball pic.twitter.com/pI5iYs3ebT — FLX ATX (@FlxAtx) September 3, 2022