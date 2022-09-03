WATCH: Clemson O-line commit runs over defenders to score touchdown

CLEMSON RECRUITING

WATCH: Clemson O-line commit Ian Reed runs over defenders to score touchdown
by - 2022 Sep 3, Sat 10:48
Ian Reed Photo
Ian Reed - Offensive Tackle
TigerNet: (4.65)

Height: 6-6   Weight: 315   Hometown: Austin, TX (Vandegrift HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#26 OL, #47 TX
Rivals:
#147 Overall, #14 OL, #26 TX
24/7:
#241 Overall, #24 OT, #42 TX

Offensive linemen don't often get chances to score, but when they do, it's a lot of fun to watch.

That was the case for 4-star Austin, Texas Clemson O-line commitment Ian Reed, who barreled into the endzone after taking a lateral from the 10-yard line, running through five defenders and stretching the ball over the goal-line for the score.

"It feels amazing. Just trucking those Cedar Park defensive backs. Just putting it in the end zone and trusting my rugby skills," Reed said after the game.

Vandegrift (Tx.) topped Cedar Park 45-0.

Catch the score and interview below:

