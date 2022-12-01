WATCH: 5-star Clemson QB commit senior highlights

|
WATCH: 5-star Clemson QB commit Christopher Vizzina senior highlights
|2022 Dec 1, Thu 11:48-
|
Christopher Vizzina - Quarterback
Height: 6-4 Weight: 207 Hometown: Birmingham, AL (Briarwood Christian HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.68)
ESPN:
#38 Overall, #7 QB-PP, #7 AL
Rivals:
#31 Overall, #6 QB, #2 AL
24/7:
#37 Overall, #7 QB, #4 AL
247Sports Composite 5-star QB and Clemson commit Christopher Vizzina posted his senior highlights this week.
Vizzina completed 64.1% of his passes for 1,828 yards with 16 touchdowns to seven interceptions in a tough season for Briarwood Christian (Ala.), which finished 3-7.
He tossed 43 touchdown passes to 19 interceptions with over 5,000 passing yards and a 64% completion rate over the three seasons accounted for on MaxPreps.
Watch below: