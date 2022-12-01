WATCH: 5-star Clemson QB commit senior highlights

WATCH: 5-star Clemson QB commit Christopher Vizzina senior highlights

TigerNet Staff by

Christopher Vizzina Quarterback TigerNet: (4.68) (4.68)

Height: 6-4 Weight: 207 Hometown: Birmingham, AL (Briarwood Christian HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#38 Overall, #7 QB-PP, #7 AL #38 Overall, #7 QB-PP, #7 AL Rivals:

#31 Overall, #6 QB, #2 AL #31 Overall, #6 QB, #2 AL 24/7:

#37 Overall, #7 QB, #4 AL #37 Overall, #7 QB, #4 AL 6-4207Birmingham, AL (Briarwood Christian HS)2023

247Sports Composite 5-star QB and Clemson commit Christopher Vizzina posted his senior highlights this week.

Vizzina completed 64.1% of his passes for 1,828 yards with 16 touchdowns to seven interceptions in a tough season for Briarwood Christian (Ala.), which finished 3-7.

He tossed 43 touchdown passes to 19 interceptions with over 5,000 passing yards and a 64% completion rate over the three seasons accounted for on MaxPreps.

Watch below: