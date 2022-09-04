WATCH: 5-star Clemson QB commit cherishing senior season

WATCH: 5-star Clemson QB commit Christopher Vizzina cherishing senior season

Christopher Vizzina Quarterback TigerNet: (4.68) (4.68)

Height: 6-4 Weight: 207 Hometown: Birmingham, AL (Briarwood Christian HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#40 Overall, #7 QB-PP, #7 AL #40 Overall, #7 QB-PP, #7 AL Rivals:

#30 Overall, #6 QB, #2 AL #30 Overall, #6 QB, #2 AL 24/7:

#20 Overall, #6 QB, #2 AL #20 Overall, #6 QB, #2 AL 6-4207Birmingham, AL (Briarwood Christian HS)2023

Five-star Clemson QB commit Christopher Vizzina and Briarwood Christian (Ala.) out of Birmingham, Alabama improved to 2-1 on the season on Friday.

Vizzina connected on 13-of-28 throws for 221 yards and two touchdowns to two picks, adding 97 rushing yards and two more scores there in a 36-29 win over Chilton County.

He's completed 60% of his throws this season for 580 yards with three touchdowns to two interceptions and rushed for 165 yards and four scores.

ABC 33/40 News in his hometown talked about his legacy around Birmingham earlier this week.

"I'm blessed that people think that highly of me, but ya know, like I said, I'm just a senior, I'm just living in the moment," said Vizzina.

Watch more below: