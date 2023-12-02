Virginia WR commits to Clemson

|
Virginia WR JuJu Preston commits to Clemson
Height: 5-10 Weight: 150 Hometown: Woodbridge, VA (Freedom HS) Class: 2025
Woodbridge, Virginia 2025 wide receiver
Carleton Preston committed to Clemson on Saturday.
After a great Game Day visit I am truly blessed and honored to receive a offer from @ClemsonFB #Allin🐅🟣🟠 @Coach_Grisham @RivalsFriedman @adamgorney @MohrRecruiting @OvertonDarryl @WillVapreps pic.twitter.com/jg1BUg7uHo
Preston, known as JuJu, earned first team All-Region honors this season.
Some of his other reported offers are from Colorado, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, Syracuse and Boston College among more FBS schools.
His latest updated stats from MaxPreps have him averaging 22.3 yards per catch with nine touchdowns.
He received a Clemson offer on November 18.
Preston joins quarterback Blake Hebert, running back Gideon Davidson, offensive lineman Easton Ware and tight end Logan Brooking for 2025 Clemson pledges.
#AG2G
Freedom-Woodbridge's JuJu Preston committed to Clemson Saturday for football— InsideNoVA (@InsideNoVA) December 2, 2023
