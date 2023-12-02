Virginia WR commits to Clemson

Preston, known as JuJu, earned first team All-Region honors this season.

Some of his other reported offers are from Colorado, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, Syracuse and Boston College among more FBS schools.

His latest updated stats from MaxPreps have him averaging 22.3 yards per catch with nine touchdowns.

He received a Clemson offer on November 18.

Preston joins quarterback Blake Hebert, running back Gideon Davidson, offensive lineman Easton Ware and tight end Logan Brooking for 2025 Clemson pledges.