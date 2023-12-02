CLEMSON RECRUITING

Preston picked up a Clemson offer last month.
Preston picked up a Clemson offer last month.

Virginia WR JuJu Preston commits to Clemson
by - 2023 Dec 2 19:07
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2024 Top Targets
Carleton Preston Photo
Carleton Preston - Wide Receiver
Height: 5-10   Weight: 150   Hometown: Woodbridge, VA (Freedom HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN: NR

Woodbridge, Virginia 2025 wide receiver Carleton Preston committed to Clemson on Saturday.

Preston, known as JuJu, earned first team All-Region honors this season.

Some of his other reported offers are from Colorado, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, Syracuse and Boston College among more FBS schools.

His latest updated stats from MaxPreps have him averaging 22.3 yards per catch with nine touchdowns.

He received a Clemson offer on November 18.

Preston joins quarterback Blake Hebert, running back Gideon Davidson, offensive lineman Easton Ware and tight end Logan Brooking for 2025 Clemson pledges.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Virginia WR commits to Clemson
Virginia WR commits to Clemson
Tigers top Cardinal, advance to 10th College Cup
Tigers top Cardinal, advance to 10th College Cup
Clemson star commit's high school career wraps with injury
Clemson star commit's high school career wraps with injury
One-seed Tigers fall to one-seed Florida State in College Cup
One-seed Tigers fall to one-seed Florida State in College Cup
2024 Recruit Quick Search - 104 Recruits (70 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 39) Author
spacer TNET: Virginia WR commits to Clemson
 TigerNet News®
spacer Welcome Home Juju!!!!!***
 GSCtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Virginia WR commits to Clemson
 TigerNick04
spacer Re: TNET: Virginia WR commits to Clemson
 colemanfan
spacer Its called Death Valkey Dabo/nic***
 ClemsonSCTiger
spacer Re: Its called Death Valkey Dabo/nic***
 FORESTTIGER
spacer Re: Its called Death Valkey Dabo/nic***
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: Its called Death Valkey Dabo/nic***
 Calhoun2
spacer Re: Its called Death Valkey Dabo/nic***
 Teletiger73
spacer Re: Its called Death Valkey Dabo/nic***
 TigerinSptbg
spacer Re: Its called Death Valkey Dabo/nic***
 Tiger_Fan_007
spacer Welcome to Tiger Town.***
 colberttiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Virginia WR commits to Clemson
 TigerDrumMajor
spacer Re: TNET: Virginia WR commits to Clemson
 TigerNick04
spacer Re: TNET: Virginia WR commits to Clemson
 jstone D329
spacer If in the middle of wrapping up this year's class,
 MRTTMT
spacer Re: TNET: Virginia WR commits to Clemson
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: TNET: Virginia WR commits to Clemson
 TirzahTiger
spacer Re: TNET: Virginia WR commits to Clemson
 tigerfed
spacer Re: TNET: Virginia WR commits to Clemson
 Tigerzouave
spacer Re: TNET: Virginia WR commits to Clemson
 All In on Orange®
spacer Dude is a lightning rod on the field
 gtriple
spacer Re: Dude is a lightning rod on the field
 TgrChd
spacer Re: Dude is a lightning rod on the field
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Re: Dude is a lightning rod on the field
 ddclemson
spacer Re: TNET: Virginia WR commits to Clemson
 ddclemson
spacer Re: TNET: Virginia WR commits to Clemson
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Virginia WR commits to Clemson
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: TNET: Virginia WR commits to Clemson
 clipboardjesus11
spacer Re: TNET: Virginia WR commits to Clemson
 Chucktowntiger1992
spacer Re: TNET: Virginia WR commits to Clemson
 orangecoloredglasses®
spacer Re: TNET: Virginia WR commits to Clemson***
 kctigs81®
spacer Re: TNET: Virginia WR commits to Clemson
 kctigs81®
spacer Re: TNET: Virginia WR commits to Clemson
 hutto117
spacer Re: TNET: Virginia WR commits to Clemson
 2000®
spacer Re: TNET: Virginia WR commits to Clemson
 ddclemson
spacer Re: TNET: Virginia WR commits to Clemson
 74paws
spacer Re: TNET: Virginia WR commits to Clemson
 ddclemson
spacer Welcome to Clemson!
 GaTiger5®
spacer Re: TNET: Virginia WR commits to Clemson
 JPF16®
Read all 39 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts