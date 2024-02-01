Upstate QB commits to Clemson as preferred walk-on

JL Mann 2024 signal-caller Ethan Anderson reported the news.

"So incredibly blessed to be given this opportunity! IM ALL IN!!!" Anderson said.

Anderson was named the 2023 Region 1-AAAAA offensive player of the year.

He completed 61% of his passes for 3,172 yards and 42 touchdowns last season.

Currently, Clemson's QB room is listed as Cade Klubnik (junior), Trent Pearman (redshirt sophomore walk-on), Christopher Vizzina (redshirt freshman) and Colby Shaw (redshirt freshman walk-on).