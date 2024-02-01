Upstate QB commits to Clemson as preferred walk-on

|
Upstate QB Ethan Anderson commits to Clemson as preferred walk-on
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-2 Weight: 185 Hometown: Greenville, SC (JL Mann HS) Class: 2024
A standout Upstate QB announced a commitment as a preferred walk-on Thursday.
JL Mann 2024 signal-caller Ethan Anderson reported the news. "So incredibly blessed to be given this opportunity! IM ALL IN!!!" Anderson said. Anderson was named the 2023 Region 1-AAAAA offensive player of the year. He completed 61% of his passes for 3,172 yards and 42 touchdowns last season. Currently, Clemson's QB room is listed as Cade Klubnik (junior), Trent Pearman (redshirt sophomore walk-on), Christopher Vizzina (redshirt freshman) and Colby Shaw (redshirt freshman walk-on). So incredibly blessed to be given this opportunity! IM ALL IN!!!@CoachWatson_48 @CoachGRiley @TajhB10 @CoachCummingsFB @ClemsonFB @RecruitMannFB @JLMannFB1 #ALLIN #grateful #gotigers #pawjounrey pic.twitter.com/DecqcIjttI
JL Mann 2024 signal-caller Ethan Anderson reported the news.
"So incredibly blessed to be given this opportunity! IM ALL IN!!!" Anderson said.
Anderson was named the 2023 Region 1-AAAAA offensive player of the year.
He completed 61% of his passes for 3,172 yards and 42 touchdowns last season.
Currently, Clemson's QB room is listed as Cade Klubnik (junior), Trent Pearman (redshirt sophomore walk-on), Christopher Vizzina (redshirt freshman) and Colby Shaw (redshirt freshman walk-on).
So incredibly blessed to be given this opportunity! IM ALL IN!!!@CoachWatson_48 @CoachGRiley @TajhB10 @CoachCummingsFB @ClemsonFB @RecruitMannFB @JLMannFB1 #ALLIN #grateful #gotigers #pawjounrey pic.twitter.com/DecqcIjttI— Ethan Anderson (@ethananders_qb) February 1, 2024
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now