Upstate lineman Jake Norris commits to Tigers as preferred walk-on
by - 2022 Aug 2, Tue 12:22
Jake Norris - Offensive Line
Height: 6-3   Weight: 265   Hometown: Piedmont, SC (Wren HS)   Class: 2023
2023 Wren (SC) offensive lineman Jake Norris announced a commitment as a preferred walk-on on Tuesday.

"After a great conversation with Coach Swinney, I am beyond blessed to announce my commitment to Clemson University. Go Tigers!" Norris announced on Twitter Tuesday.

Norris (6-3 265) announced his walk-on offer from Clemson on June 12.

