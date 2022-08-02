|
Upstate lineman Jake Norris commits to Tigers as preferred walk-on
|2022 Aug 2, Tue 12:22-
|
Jake Norris - Offensive Line
Height: 6-3 Weight: 265 Hometown: Piedmont, SC (Wren HS) Class: 2023
ESPN: NR
2023 Wren (SC) offensive lineman Jake Norris announced a commitment as a preferred walk-on on Tuesday.
"After a great conversation with Coach Swinney, I am beyond blessed to announce my commitment to Clemson University. Go Tigers!" Norris announced on Twitter Tuesday.
Norris (6-3 265) announced his walk-on offer from Clemson on June 12.
After a great conversation with Coach Swinney, I am beyond blessed to announce my commitment to Clemson University. Go Tigers! 🐅 @ClemsonFB @Coach__TA @train0187 @TatejCoach pic.twitter.com/VFpAUIO2nk— Jake Norris (@Jake_Norris55) August 2, 2022
After a talk with coach Swinney I’m blessed to recieve a PWO from @clemsonfb ! #allin 🐅@Coach__TA @OLCoachCaldwell @train0187 @TatejCoach pic.twitter.com/hVhsUDJx1r— Jake Norris (@Jake_Norris55) June 12, 2022
