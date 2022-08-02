Upstate lineman Jake Norris commits to Tigers as preferred walk-on

Jake Norris Offensive Line

Height: 6-3 Weight: 265 Hometown: Piedmont, SC (Wren HS) Class: 2023 ESPN: NR 6-3265Piedmont, SC (Wren HS)2023

2023 Wren (SC) offensive lineman Jake Norris announced a commitment as a preferred walk-on on Tuesday.

"After a great conversation with Coach Swinney, I am beyond blessed to announce my commitment to Clemson University. Go Tigers!" Norris announced on Twitter Tuesday.

Norris (6-3 265) announced his walk-on offer from Clemson on June 12.

After a great conversation with Coach Swinney, I am beyond blessed to announce my commitment to Clemson University. Go Tigers! 🐅 @ClemsonFB @Coach__TA @train0187 @TatejCoach pic.twitter.com/VFpAUIO2nk — Jake Norris (@Jake_Norris55) August 2, 2022