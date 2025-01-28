Transfer portal additions to speak at Recruiting Wrap

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson football added three players via the transfer portal recently, and those three are expected to speak at the 2025 Chick-fil-A Fil Recruiting Wrap-Up hosted by Fort Hill Clemson Club. Defensive end Will Heldt, linebacker Jeremiah Alexander, and wide receiver Tristan Smith will join the members of the Class of 2025 at the Wrap, which will be held February 5th at the Poe Indoor Facility. The three transfers will be interviews first, followed by the 12 members of the recruiting class that are already on campus. Also, new defensive coordinator Tom Allen will attend the Recruiting Wrap and speak to fans for the first time. The 2025 Chick-fil-A Recruiting Wrap-Up hosted by Fort Hill Clemson Club exists to raise need-based scholarship dollars to help LOCAL (Pickens & Oconee counties & Pendleton High) students attend Clemson University. All proceeds go toward scholarships & this event typically raises over $100,000 yearly. Since the first event, over 300 scholarships have been awarded to deserving students, so your ticket & auction purchases have a great impact in our community. While this fun event is all about Dabo and his staff introducing football mid-year enrollees, we are excited to announce that Allen will also be on hand for remarks. You don’t want to miss this first opportunity to hear him speak publicly! Another exciting announcement is that this year the players will be autographing items and taking photos with attendees after the program, during which attendees will get a glimpse of their personalities while hearing stories of their recruitment and how they plan to impact Clemson football. Those of us who heard Nolan Hauser share his story last year were not surprised by his heroics in the ACC Championship game! In addition to the event, there’s a fabulous online auction that will be live on Feb 4th-6th. We feel this auction can’t be topped regarding items and experiences available! In addition to unique Clemson memorabilia autographed by current coaches, former coaches, and players, there are terrific experiences such as: -Brunch with Kathleen Swinney

-Cajun Cafe tickets for a baseball game against Notre Dame

-Golf for 3 with former coach Jeff Scott

-4 tickets in Chairman seats at an Atlanta Braves game

-Golf lessons with current & former coaches

-Several private dinners with coaches

-“Watch practice” experiences with many teams, including gymnastics, which was very sought after last year

Since our last update, new experiences have been added to the auction. They include, lunch for 5 with Tim Bourret, the keeper of all Clemson Athletics information & little known facts/maybe secrets in private dining room at Solé on the Green; behind the scenes golf cart tour of Clemson Univ with CU historian, the very entertaining Otis Pickett; private 4hr tour on beautiful Lake Jocassee for 8 with Lake Jocassee Tours; behind the scenes of Clemson Baseball with Brad Owens, chief of staff/operations. Also, Local businesses have been so generous with donations, including Chick-fil-A of Clemson and Seneca’s Herb Tyler donating a full season tailgating package and being our Title Sponsor. To purchase tickets, preview & register for the auction, just text Dabo to 76278! And know that your support will help students in your community be able to enjoy the Clemson experience! You can also click on this link.

