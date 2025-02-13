Top VA OT announces summer Clemson visit

|
Top VA OT Carter Scruggs announces summer Clemson visit
1 hour ago- -
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Carter Scruggs - Offensive Line
TigerNet:
(4.48)
Height: 6-6 Weight: 270 Hometown: Leesburg, VA (Loudoun County HS) Class: 2026
#175 Overall, #17 OT, #3 VA
#128 Overall, #7 OT, #6 VA
Another important prospect is making summer plans.
Height: 6-6 Weight: 270 Hometown: Leesburg, VA (Loudoun County HS) Class: 2026
ESPN:
#210 Overall, #28 OL, #8 VA
#210 Overall, #28 OL, #8 VA
Rivals:
#175 Overall, #17 OT, #3 VA
24/7:
#128 Overall, #7 OT, #6 VA
Another important prospect is making summer plans.
Carter Scruggs of Leesburg (VA) Loudoun County announced he will be in Clemson for a visit on May 31st. Back in January, Scruggs declared Clemson was within his top 12, along with other programs like Georgia, Wisconsin, Alabama, and others contending for his services. It’s official!! 🐅#GoTigers @CoachMattLuke @carson_cramer pic.twitter.com/emdbMGuZ9y
Carter Scruggs of Leesburg (VA) Loudoun County announced he will be in Clemson for a visit on May 31st.
Back in January, Scruggs declared Clemson was within his top 12, along with other programs like Georgia, Wisconsin, Alabama, and others contending for his services.
It’s official!! 🐅#GoTigers @CoachMattLuke @carson_cramer pic.twitter.com/emdbMGuZ9y— Carter Scruggs (@CarterScruggs_) February 14, 2025
Upgrade Your Experience!
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
Tags: Clemson Football, Carter Scruggs
|
- Report: Clemson bringing in former FBS head coach for defensive staff
- Twitter reacts to Clemson's win over No. 2 Duke
- Garrett Riley's perfect tribute to Clemson's big win over Duke
- Three Tigers win Super Bowl with Eagles, DeAndre Hopkins scores TD
- National analyst on recruiting: 'I've got concerns about where Clemson's headed'
- Clemson hired former ACC offensive coordinator to analyst staff
- Clemson recruiting still finds way to make noise in a quiet National Signing Day
- Swinney making moves to add veterans, coffee drinkers if you will, to his staff
- Tigers stomp Tar Heels to keep momentum rolling
- Duke coach addresses player safety concerns after Clemson fans stormed court