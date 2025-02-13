CLEMSON RECRUITING

Carter Scruggs of Leesburg (VA) Loudoun County announced he will be in Clemson for a visit on May 31st.
Carter Scruggs of Leesburg (VA) Loudoun County announced he will be in Clemson for a visit on May 31st.

Top VA OT Carter Scruggs announces summer Clemson visit
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 1 hour ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2025 Top Targets
Carter Scruggs Photo
Carter Scruggs - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.48)

Height: 6-6   Weight: 270   Hometown: Leesburg, VA (Loudoun County HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#210 Overall, #28 OL, #8 VA
Rivals:
#175 Overall, #17 OT, #3 VA
24/7:
#128 Overall, #7 OT, #6 VA

Another important prospect is making summer plans.

Carter Scruggs of Leesburg (VA) Loudoun County announced he will be in Clemson for a visit on May 31st.

Back in January, Scruggs declared Clemson was within his top 12, along with other programs like Georgia, Wisconsin, Alabama, and others contending for his services.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Top VA OT announces summer Clemson visit
Top VA OT announces summer Clemson visit
Shawn Poppie, Clemson secure upset of No. 19 Georgia Tech
Shawn Poppie, Clemson secure upset of No. 19 Georgia Tech
Clemson drops second game of day to SEC Tigers
Clemson drops second game of day to SEC Tigers
2025 Recruit Quick Search - 105 Recruits (82 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts