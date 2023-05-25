Top Texan lineman has Clemson in top schools

|
Top Texan lineman Michael Uini has Clemson in top schools
|2023 May 25, Thu 19:49-
|
Michael Uini - Offensive Tackle
TigerNet:
(4.77)
Height: 6-7 Weight: 290 Hometown: Copperas Cove, TX (Copperas Cove HS) Class: 2024
#20 OT, #46 TX
#169 Overall, #14 OT, #29 TX
One of the top-rated offensive tackles in the nation included Clemson in his top schools list on Thursday.
Four-star Copperas Cove, Texas offensive tackle Michael Uini revealed a Top 6 of Clemson, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Texas and Alabama. He received a Clemson offer on a visit to campus in March. Uini is rated as high as the No. 4 offensive tackle in the nation and No. 64 overall (ESPN). blessed. top 6 where we going?? @Kickslide pic.twitter.com/U9AOKEGKpe
Four-star Copperas Cove, Texas offensive tackle Michael Uini revealed a Top 6 of Clemson, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Texas and Alabama.
He received a Clemson offer on a visit to campus in March.
Uini is rated as high as the No. 4 offensive tackle in the nation and No. 64 overall (ESPN).
blessed. top 6 where we going?? @Kickslide pic.twitter.com/U9AOKEGKpe— MichaelUini ✞ (@mikeuini1) May 25, 2023
Michael Uini
