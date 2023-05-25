Top Texan lineman has Clemson in top schools

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Copperas Cove's Michael Uini has Clemson in his top six schools.
Top Texan lineman Michael Uini has Clemson in top schools
2023 May 25
Michael Uini - Offensive Tackle
TigerNet: (4.77)

Height: 6-7   Weight: 290   Hometown: Copperas Cove, TX (Copperas Cove HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#64 Overall, #4 OT, #11 TX
Rivals:
#20 OT, #46 TX
24/7:
#169 Overall, #14 OT, #29 TX

One of the top-rated offensive tackles in the nation included Clemson in his top schools list on Thursday.

Four-star Copperas Cove, Texas offensive tackle Michael Uini revealed a Top 6 of Clemson, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Texas and Alabama.

He received a Clemson offer on a visit to campus in March.

Uini is rated as high as the No. 4 offensive tackle in the nation and No. 64 overall (ESPN).

