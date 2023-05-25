Top Texan lineman has Clemson in top schools

One of the top-rated offensive tackles in the nation included Clemson in his top schools list on Thursday. Four-star Copperas Cove, Texas offensive tackle Michael Uini revealed a Top 6 of Clemson, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Texas and Alabama. He received a Clemson offer on a visit to campus in March. Uini is rated as high as the No. 4 offensive tackle in the nation and No. 64 overall (ESPN). blessed. top 6 where we going?? @Kickslide pic.twitter.com/U9AOKEGKpe — MichaelUini ✞ (@mikeuini1) May 25, 2023

