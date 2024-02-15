Top Peach State defender has Clemson in top schools

|
Top Peach State defender Christian Garrett has Clemson in top schools
|
Height: 6-3 Weight: 285 Hometown: Bogart, GA (Prince Avenue Christian School HS) Class: 2025
#122 Overall, #9 DT, #21 GA
#14 DT, #30 GA
#94 Overall, #9 DL, #13 GA
Four-star Bogart, Georgia 2025 defensive lineman
Christian Garrett celebrated his birthday by laying out his top schools this week.
The 17-year-old has a Top 7 with Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Southern Cal. He is rated as Top 125 prospect overall by both 247Sports (94) and ESPN (122), as a Top 10 defensive lineman or defensive tackle. Garrett is listed with over 20 offers, also including Auburn, Florida, South Carolina and Mississippi State. He received a Clemson offer while at Dabo Swinney camp last year, and he has said that he will have an official visit at Clemson on May 31, ahead of one to Georgia the next week. Garrett totaled nine TFLs and five sacks last season, adding an interception, five pass breakups and a forced fumble. #AGTG Extremely blessed for all the opportunities!! Wheres home🏡? https://t.co/MgFWDSs22D
#AGTG Extremely blessed for all the opportunities!! Wheres home🏡? https://t.co/MgFWDSs22D— Christian Garrett ™ (@Christiangarr53) February 15, 2024
|
