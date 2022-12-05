Top Peach State corner picks up Clemson offer

|
Top Peach State corner Jalyn Crawford picks up Clemson offer
Jalyn Crawford - Cornerback
Height: 6-0 Weight: 170 Hometown: Lilburn, GA (Parkview HS) Class: 2024
TigerNet: (4.46)
ESPN:
#230 Overall, #22 CB, #32 GA
Rivals:
#167 Overall, #13 CB, #28 GA
24/7:
#34 Overall, #5 CB, #7 GA
One of the top cornerbacks in the nation announced a Clemson offer on Monday.
4-star Lilburn, Georgia 2024 cornerback Jalyn Crawford delivered the news via social media.
"After a great conversation with @CUCoachReed, I am super blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!" Crawford said on Twitter.
Crawford is rated as high as the No. 5 cornerback nationally and the No. 7 player within the state of Georgia (247Sports).
After a great conversation with @CUCoachReed I am super blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!! @ClemsonFB @ChadSimmons_ @Mansell247 @JeremyO_Johnson @RWrightRivals @CoachBMiller35 @ParkviewFB @adamgorney @lukewinstel @247Sports @Rivals @On3Recruits @oalaribe pic.twitter.com/DYNQiTA30v— jalyn crawford (@jalyn_crawford) December 5, 2022
