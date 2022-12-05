Top Peach State corner picks up Clemson offer

Top Peach State corner Jalyn Crawford picks up Clemson offer

Jalyn Crawford Cornerback

Height: 6-0 Weight: 170 Hometown: Lilburn, GA (Parkview HS) Class: 2024

#230 Overall, #22 CB, #32 GA

#167 Overall, #13 CB, #28 GA

#34 Overall, #5 CB, #7 GA

One of the top cornerbacks in the nation announced a Clemson offer on Monday.

4-star Lilburn, Georgia 2024 cornerback Jalyn Crawford delivered the news via social media.

"After a great conversation with @CUCoachReed, I am super blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!" Crawford said on Twitter.

Crawford is rated as high as the No. 5 cornerback nationally and the No. 7 player within the state of Georgia (247Sports).