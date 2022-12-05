Top Peach State corner picks up Clemson offer

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Lilburn, Georgia's Jalyn Crawford announced a Clemson offer on Monday.

Top Peach State corner Jalyn Crawford picks up Clemson offer
by - 2022 Dec 5, Mon 18:17
Jalyn Crawford - Cornerback
TigerNet: (4.46)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 170   Hometown: Lilburn, GA (Parkview HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#230 Overall, #22 CB, #32 GA
Rivals:
#167 Overall, #13 CB, #28 GA
24/7:
#34 Overall, #5 CB, #7 GA

One of the top cornerbacks in the nation announced a Clemson offer on Monday.

4-star Lilburn, Georgia 2024 cornerback Jalyn Crawford delivered the news via social media.

"After a great conversation with @CUCoachReed, I am super blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!" Crawford said on Twitter.

Crawford is rated as high as the No. 5 cornerback nationally and the No. 7 player within the state of Georgia (247Sports).

