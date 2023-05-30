CLEMSON RECRUITING

Top Peach State athlete has Clemson in top schools
by - 2023 May 30, Tue 13:42
London Merritt - Defensive End
TigerNet: (4.73)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 230   Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Woodward Academy HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#48 Overall, #7 DE, #9 GA
Rivals:
#47 Overall, #4 ATH, #6 GA
24/7:
#57 Overall, #8 Edge, #9 GA

One of the nation's top-rated athletes has Clemson in top group.

Woodward Academy (College Park, Georgia) 2025 athlete London Merritt announced Clemson in his early top schools list on Tuesday.

Merritt is rated as the nation's No. 4 athlete by Rivals and is a unanimous Top 60 prospect overall (No. 47 on Rivals).

Merritt's full Top 12 is Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Florida State, Florida, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Colorado, UNC and Southern Cal.

He's listed with nine sacks from his sophomore season.

Clemson has not offered a 2025 prospect yet, but they commonly do so starting June 1 of the year before that class' early signing period.

