Joey O'Brien of Glenside (PA) La Salle College recently announced an offer from Clemson to open February, and the weekend only opened up from there.

O'Brien was on campus for a visit, and the impression was a positive one of the best defenders in the class of 2026.

The La Salle defender noted that the Clemson visit was one of the best he's been on, alluding to the Tigers being a potential late bloomer in his recruitment.