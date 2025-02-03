CLEMSON RECRUITING

Top PA defender Joey O'Brien describes Clemson visit as "one of the best I've been on"
by - Correspondent - 2025 Feb 3 09:12
Joey O'Brien - Athlete
Height: 6-3   Weight: 185   Hometown: Glenside, PA (La Salle College HS)   Class: 2026
#141 Overall, #7 ATH, #4 PA
#50 Overall, #7 ATH, #1 PA

Clemson has steadily grown on the top player in Pennsylvania.

Joey O'Brien of Glenside (PA) La Salle College recently announced an offer from Clemson to open February, and the weekend only opened up from there.

O'Brien was on campus for a visit, and the impression was a positive one of the best defenders in the class of 2026.

The La Salle defender noted that the Clemson visit was one of the best he's been on, alluding to the Tigers being a potential late bloomer in his recruitment.

