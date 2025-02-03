|
Top PA defender Joey O'Brien describes Clemson visit as "one of the best I've been on"
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-3 Weight: 185 Hometown: Glenside, PA (La Salle College HS) Class: 2026
#141 Overall, #7 ATH, #4 PA
#50 Overall, #7 ATH, #1 PA
Clemson has steadily grown on the top player in Pennsylvania.
Joey O'Brien of Glenside (PA) La Salle College recently announced an offer from Clemson to open February, and the weekend only opened up from there. O'Brien was on campus for a visit, and the impression was a positive one of the best defenders in the class of 2026. The La Salle defender noted that the Clemson visit was one of the best he's been on, alluding to the Tigers being a potential late bloomer in his recruitment. 4-star athlete Joey O'Brien came away from his first trip to Clemson with an offer, he tells @ChadSimmons_🐅 Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Clemson!! @ClemsonFB #AGTG @LaSalleFball @BrettGordonLSHS @TorreySmithWR @CoachConn @Coach_TomAllen @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney @BrianDohn247 @RivalsFriedman @SWiltfong_ pic.twitter.com/bbo38p0IB2
"The visit was one of the best I’ve been on."
Read: https://t.co/egxH9UKGav pic.twitter.com/4NamnC4ksy
Joey O'Brien of Glenside (PA) La Salle College recently announced an offer from Clemson to open February, and the weekend only opened up from there.
O'Brien was on campus for a visit, and the impression was a positive one of the best defenders in the class of 2026.
The La Salle defender noted that the Clemson visit was one of the best he's been on, alluding to the Tigers being a potential late bloomer in his recruitment.
4-star athlete Joey O'Brien came away from his first trip to Clemson with an offer, he tells @ChadSimmons_🐅
Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Clemson!! @ClemsonFB #AGTG @LaSalleFball @BrettGordonLSHS @TorreySmithWR @CoachConn @Coach_TomAllen @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney @BrianDohn247 @RivalsFriedman @SWiltfong_ pic.twitter.com/bbo38p0IB2— Joey O’Brien (@Joey_obrien6) February 1, 2025
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
- Reports: Wes Goodwin heading to SEC school, reuniting with former Clemson assistant
- Clemson's 2025 football schedule released
- Young Tiger projected to lead Clemson RB production
- Will Shipley on his first NFL touchdown: "It's just a dream come true"
- Reports: ESPN to pick up ACC contract through 2036, ACC plan proposed for Clemson 'brand'
- Clemson makes it six in a row, overpowering NC State
- Banana Ball announces sellout of Death Valley
- Clemson returns to Top 25 ranking
- Clemson left out of ESPN early 2025 Playoff prediction
- Open wound fueling Clemson baseball's preparations
- Copyright © 1995 - 2024 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<