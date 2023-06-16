Top Ohio lineman picks up Clemson offer

|
Top Ohio lineman Carter Lowe picks up Clemson offer
|2023 Jun 16, Fri 16:23-
|
Height: 6-5 Weight: 290 Hometown: Toledo, OH (Whitmer HS) Class: 2025
#156 Overall, #16 OT, #8 OH
#98 Overall, #10 OT, #3 OH
#156 Overall, #14 OT, #4 OH
Four-star Toledo, Ohio 2025 offensive tackle
Carter Lowe announced a Clemson offer after a visit.
"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University. I appreciate the hospitality!!" Lowe said. Lowe is rated as high as a Top 100 prospect (98) and the No. 10 offensive tackle (Rivals). He reports nearly 20 offers already, also including Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee and Wisconsin among more.
"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University. I appreciate the hospitality!!" Lowe said.
Lowe is rated as high as a Top 100 prospect (98) and the No. 10 offensive tackle (Rivals).
He reports nearly 20 offers already, also including Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee and Wisconsin among more.
Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University 🐅🐾 I appreciate the hospitality!! @Coach__TA pic.twitter.com/aMfp6w6V9j— Carter Lowe (@big_carter72) June 16, 2023
|
