Top Ohio lineman picks up Clemson offer

Carter Lowe is a 4-star 2025 Ohio lineman who reported a Clemson offer.

Top Ohio lineman Carter Lowe picks up Clemson offer
by - 2023 Jun 16, Fri 16:23
Carter Lowe Photo
Carter Lowe - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.48)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 290   Hometown: Toledo, OH (Whitmer HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#156 Overall, #16 OT, #8 OH
Rivals:
#98 Overall, #10 OT, #3 OH
24/7:
#156 Overall, #14 OT, #4 OH

Four-star Toledo, Ohio 2025 offensive tackle Carter Lowe announced a Clemson offer after a visit.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University. I appreciate the hospitality!!" Lowe said.

Lowe is rated as high as a Top 100 prospect (98) and the No. 10 offensive tackle (Rivals).

He reports nearly 20 offers already, also including Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee and Wisconsin among more.

