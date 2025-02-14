4-star wideout confirms summer Clemson visit

|
Top NC wideout Gordon Sellars confirms summer Clemson visit
Gordon Sellars - Wide Receiver
TigerNet:
(4.43)
Height: 6-2 Weight: 180 Hometown: Charlotte, NC (Providence Day School HS) Class: 2026
#38 WR, #13 NC
#40 WR, #16 NC
Locked and Official 🐅 @Coach_Grisham pic.twitter.com/xW6cUoPLhj— Gordon Sellars (@GordonSellars2) February 14, 2025
