CLEMSON RECRUITING

He will be on campus from May 31st to June 1st.
He will be on campus from May 31st to June 1st.

Top NC wideout Gordon Sellars confirms summer Clemson visit
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 15 minutes ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2025 Top Targets
Gordon Sellars Photo
Gordon Sellars - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (4.43)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 180   Hometown: Charlotte, NC (Providence Day School HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#134 Overall, #23 WR, #9 NC
Rivals:
#38 WR, #13 NC
24/7:
#40 WR, #16 NC

Add another to the summer visit roster.

Gordon Sellars of Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School is heading down to Clemson to start the summer.

He will be on campus from May 31st to June 1st, according to his social media. The Tigers are in Sellars' top five, competing with Michigan, South Carolina, Georgia, and North Carolina.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
4-star wideout confirms summer Clemson visit
4-star wideout confirms summer Clemson visit
WATCH: New Clemson additions break down transfer portal, why they picked the Tigers
WATCH: New Clemson additions break down transfer portal, why they picked the Tigers
Cade Klubnik ranked as No. 1 QB by national outlet
Cade Klubnik ranked as No. 1 QB by national outlet
2025 Recruit Quick Search - 105 Recruits (82 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts