Top NC OL sets Clemson summer visit

Top NC OL Leo Delaney sets Clemson summer visit
12 minutes ago
Leo Delaney - Offensive Line
The summer roster continues to grow.
The summer roster continues to grow.
2026 OL Leo Delaney of Charlotte (NC) Providence Day is heading to the Upstate for the May 30th-June 1st window, continuing to add importance to that period for the 2026 class. Delaney was last on campus for Clemson's matchup with South Carolina. Locked in! Go tigers pic.twitter.com/p8N71C2LEc
2026 OL Leo Delaney of Charlotte (NC) Providence Day is heading to the Upstate for the May 30th-June 1st window, continuing to add importance to that period for the 2026 class.
Delaney was last on campus for Clemson's matchup with South Carolina.
Locked in! Go tigers pic.twitter.com/p8N71C2LEc— Leo Delaney (@LeoDelaney110) February 15, 2025
