Delaney was last on campus for Clemson's matchup with South Carolina.
Delaney was last on campus for Clemson's matchup with South Carolina.

Top NC OL Leo Delaney sets Clemson summer visit
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 12 minutes ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2025 Top Targets
Leo Delaney Photo
Leo Delaney - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.66)

Height: 6-6   Weight: 280   Hometown: Charlotte, NC (Providence Day School HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#73 Overall, #12 OL, #5 NC
Rivals:
24/7:
#76 Overall, #3 IOL, #5 NC

The summer roster continues to grow.

2026 OL Leo Delaney of Charlotte (NC) Providence Day is heading to the Upstate for the May 30th-June 1st window, continuing to add importance to that period for the 2026 class.

Delaney was last on campus for Clemson's matchup with South Carolina.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Top NC OL sets Clemson summer visit
Top NC OL sets Clemson summer visit
Full Game Replay: No. 8 Clemson's comeback win over No. 13 Oklahoma State
Full Game Replay: No. 8 Clemson's comeback win over No. 13 Oklahoma State
Clemson's Elite Retreat roster continues to grow, key summer visits scheduled
Clemson's Elite Retreat roster continues to grow, key summer visits scheduled
2025 Recruit Quick Search - 105 Recruits (82 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts