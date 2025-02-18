South Garner's Ekene Ogboko is set to visit Clemson for the May 30th visit window, narrowing down the Tigers along with three other finalists.

He has trips to Alabama, Notre Dame, and Georgia set up after a visit to the Upstate.

When asked about what makes Clemson special, Ogboko cited the Clemson culture, but also the relationship he has built with Luke.

"We have established a good relationship, and I really like him," Ogboko said. "I like what he can do for me and how he can develop me. He's shown he can get guys to the NFL like Broderick Jones and Amarius Mims. That really excites me about Clemson."