When asked about what makes Clemson special, Ogboko cited the Clemson culture, but also the relationship he has built with Luke.
When asked about what makes Clemson special, Ogboko cited the Clemson culture, but also the relationship he has built with Luke.

Top NC OL Ekene Ogboko confirms Clemson visit, cites strong relationship with Matt Luke
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 5 hours ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2025 Top Targets
Ekene Ogboko Photo
Ekene Ogboko - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.53)

Height: 6-6   Weight: 280   Hometown: Durham, NC (South Garner HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#49 Overall, #9 OL, #3 NC
Rivals:
#129 Overall, #14 OT, #8 NC
24/7:
#13 Overall, #3 OT, #3 NC

Matt Luke's impact continues to provide promise for the 2026 class.

South Garner's Ekene Ogboko is set to visit Clemson for the May 30th visit window, narrowing down the Tigers along with three other finalists.

He has trips to Alabama, Notre Dame, and Georgia set up after a visit to the Upstate.

When asked about what makes Clemson special, Ogboko cited the Clemson culture, but also the relationship he has built with Luke.

"We have established a good relationship, and I really like him," Ogboko said. "I like what he can do for me and how he can develop me. He's shown he can get guys to the NFL like Broderick Jones and Amarius Mims. That really excites me about Clemson."

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Where Clemson stands in the NET, NCAA Tournament Bracketology
Where Clemson stands in the NET, NCAA Tournament Bracketology
Rare Air: Why Brad Brownell's recent success is a formula for long term sustainabillity
Rare Air: Why Brad Brownell's recent success is a formula for long term sustainabillity
Death Valley projected as one of this season's toughest stadium environments
Death Valley projected as one of this season's toughest stadium environments
2025 Recruit Quick Search - 105 Recruits (82 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts