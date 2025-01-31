|
Top NC DB Samari Matthews has Clemson in final four schools
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-0 Weight: 180 Hometown: Cornelius, NC (Hough HS) Class: 2026
#139 Overall, #16 CB, #9 NC
#17 Overall, #2 CB, #1 NC
#136 Overall, #12 CB, #9 NC
Clemson's stock with one defender has continued to rise.
Samari Matthews of Cornelius (NC) Hough has been linked to Clemson for quite some time, and that connection appears to be further solidified. Matthews announced on social media that his four finalists are Clemson, South Carolina, Oregon, and Florida State. He has a visit to Clemson locked in, along with the other final schools. NEWS: Four-Star CB Samari Matthews is down to 4 Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits
The 6’0 189 CB from Charlotte, NC is ranked as a Top 5 CB in the ‘26 Class (per On3 Industry)
Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/za2ZeaqLZ7 pic.twitter.com/gnEx6rRHsw
Samari Matthews of Cornelius (NC) Hough has been linked to Clemson for quite some time, and that connection appears to be further solidified.
Matthews announced on social media that his four finalists are Clemson, South Carolina, Oregon, and Florida State.
He has a visit to Clemson locked in, along with the other final schools.
NEWS: Four-Star CB Samari Matthews is down to 4 Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
- Clemson's 2025 football schedule released
- Big first half, first NFL TD for Clemson pro in NFC Championship
- Former Clemson standout passes away
- New Tigers defensive coordinator talks Clemson transfer portal philosophy
- Will Shipley on his first NFL touchdown: "It's just a dream come true"
- Reports: ESPN to pick up ACC contract through 2036, ACC plan proposed for Clemson 'brand'
- Clemson finishes strong to power past Virginia Tech
- Clemson returns to Top 25 ranking
- Banana Ball announces sellout of Death Valley
- Clemson left out of ESPN early 2025 Playoff prediction
- Copyright © 1995 - 2024 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<