Top NC DB Samari Matthews has Clemson in final four schools
by - Correspondent - 2025 Jan 31 14:50
Samari Matthews Photo
Samari Matthews - Cornerback
TigerNet: (4.77)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 180   Hometown: Cornelius, NC (Hough HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#139 Overall, #16 CB, #9 NC
Rivals:
#17 Overall, #2 CB, #1 NC
24/7:
#136 Overall, #12 CB, #9 NC

Clemson's stock with one defender has continued to rise.

Samari Matthews of Cornelius (NC) Hough has been linked to Clemson for quite some time, and that connection appears to be further solidified.

Matthews announced on social media that his four finalists are Clemson, South Carolina, Oregon, and Florida State.

He has a visit to Clemson locked in, along with the other final schools.

