CLEMSON RECRUITING

Jordan Young is the top-rated athlete for 2025 by 247Sports and he left a visit with a Clemson offer this weekend.
Jordan Young is the top-rated athlete for 2025 by 247Sports and he left a visit with a Clemson offer this weekend.

Top NC athlete Jordan Young picks up Clemson offer on visit
by - 2023 Jun 10, Sat 22:05
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2024 Top Targets
Jordan Young - Athlete
TigerNet: (4.48)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 184   Hometown: Monroe, NC (Monroe HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#44 Overall, #4 S, #2 NC
Rivals:
#195 Overall, #19 ATH, #6 NC
24/7:
#28 Overall, #1 ATH, #3 NC

One of the top-rated athletes in the nation and top prospects out of North Carolina received a Clemson offer on a visit this weekend.

Four-star 2025 Monroe, North Carolina prospect Jordan Young reported the news on Saturday.

"Blessed to receive another D1 offer from Clemson University!!" Young said.

He is rated as high as the top athlete for 2025 and the No. 28 prospect overall (247Sports).

Young has reported nearly 20 offers so far, also including Alabama, Florida State, NC State, UNC, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Southern Cal, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech.

He tallied eight interceptions and three more pass breakups last season.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Top NC athlete picks up Clemson offer on visit
Top NC athlete picks up Clemson offer on visit
Clemson offers standout DL while on visit
Clemson offers standout DL while on visit
Clemson offers big-time offensive tackle from Texas
Clemson offers big-time offensive tackle from Texas
WATCH: Behind the Scenes with Clemson Football (Season 10, Ep. 9)
WATCH: Behind the Scenes with Clemson Football (Season 10, Ep. 9)
2024 Recruit Quick Search - 91 Recruits (60 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week