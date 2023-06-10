Top NC athlete picks up Clemson offer on visit

Four-star 2025 Monroe, North Carolina prospect Jordan Young reported the news on Saturday.

"Blessed to receive another D1 offer from Clemson University!!" Young said.

He is rated as high as the top athlete for 2025 and the No. 28 prospect overall (247Sports).

Young has reported nearly 20 offers so far, also including Alabama, Florida State, NC State, UNC, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Southern Cal, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech.

He tallied eight interceptions and three more pass breakups last season.