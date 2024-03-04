Top linebacker prospect announces Clemson offer

Wyatt is a unanimous Top 100 prospect and has been ranked as high as the No. 2 player in California (247Sports), No. 4 outside linebacker (Rivals), and No. 39 overall (ESPN).

"Thank You To Coach Wes For Believing In Me!! Clemson University Offered," Wyatt said.

His nearly 30 reported offers to this point also include Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and USC among more Power programs. He has already announced visits to Southern Cal, Ohio State, Miami and Tennessee this spring.

He posted 21 tackles for loss and 14 sacks, with seven pass breakups and three forced fumbles last season. He was named his region's defensive MVP for the efforts.