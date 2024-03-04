Top linebacker prospect announces Clemson offer

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Wyatt was among the Nike Next Ones invitees, along with Clemson commits Blake Hebert and Gideon Davidson.

Top linebacker prospect Nasir Wyatt announces Clemson offer
by - 2024 Mar 4 13:21
Nasir Wyatt - Linebacker
TigerNet: (4.62)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 215   Hometown: Santa Ana, CA (Mater Dei HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#39 Overall, #5 OLB, #4 CA
Rivals:
#48 Overall, #4 OLB, #3 CA
24/7:
#64 Overall, #6 LB, #2 CA

2025 Mater Dei (Ca.) linebacker Nasir Wyatt announced a Clemson offer on Monday.

Wyatt is a unanimous Top 100 prospect and has been ranked as high as the No. 2 player in California (247Sports), No. 4 outside linebacker (Rivals), and No. 39 overall (ESPN).

"Thank You To Coach Wes For Believing In Me!! Clemson University Offered," Wyatt said.

His nearly 30 reported offers to this point also include Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and USC among more Power programs. He has already announced visits to Southern Cal, Ohio State, Miami and Tennessee this spring.

He posted 21 tackles for loss and 14 sacks, with seven pass breakups and three forced fumbles last season. He was named his region's defensive MVP for the efforts.

