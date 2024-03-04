Top linebacker prospect announces Clemson offer

|
Top linebacker prospect Nasir Wyatt announces Clemson offer
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-3 Weight: 215 Hometown: Santa Ana, CA (Mater Dei HS) Class: 2025
#39 Overall, #5 OLB, #4 CA
#48 Overall, #4 OLB, #3 CA
#64 Overall, #6 LB, #2 CA
2025 Mater Dei (Ca.) linebacker
Nasir Wyatt announced a Clemson offer on Monday.
Wyatt is a unanimous Top 100 prospect and has been ranked as high as the No. 2 player in California (247Sports), No. 4 outside linebacker (Rivals), and No. 39 overall (ESPN). "Thank You To Coach Wes For Believing In Me!! Clemson University Offered," Wyatt said. His nearly 30 reported offers to this point also include Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and USC among more Power programs. He has already announced visits to Southern Cal, Ohio State, Miami and Tennessee this spring. He posted 21 tackles for loss and 14 sacks, with seven pass breakups and three forced fumbles last season. He was named his region's defensive MVP for the efforts. Thank You To Coach Wes For Believing In Me!! Clemson University Offered #Allin 🐅 @CoachEason1 pic.twitter.com/NIqkMaHDdF
Wyatt is a unanimous Top 100 prospect and has been ranked as high as the No. 2 player in California (247Sports), No. 4 outside linebacker (Rivals), and No. 39 overall (ESPN).
"Thank You To Coach Wes For Believing In Me!! Clemson University Offered," Wyatt said.
His nearly 30 reported offers to this point also include Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and USC among more Power programs. He has already announced visits to Southern Cal, Ohio State, Miami and Tennessee this spring.
He posted 21 tackles for loss and 14 sacks, with seven pass breakups and three forced fumbles last season. He was named his region's defensive MVP for the efforts.
Thank You To Coach Wes For Believing In Me!! Clemson University Offered #Allin 🐅 @CoachEason1 pic.twitter.com/NIqkMaHDdF— Nasir Wyatt (@wy4att) March 4, 2024
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
|
- Clemson-South Carolina series weather update
- Tigers begin spring practice with a position change for one big-time player
- Spring Practice Observations: Freshman linebacker looks the part
- No. 10 Tigers walk off series-opener in Columbia in extras over Gamecocks
- David Saville receives big birthday present with Dabo Swinney
- Swinney says Peter Woods was the best option at defensive end
- Will Taylor hits three homers, Tigers down Spartans
- Spring Practice Observations: Clemson's football team looks the part
- Solo homers lead Tigers to series win over Gamecocks
- Clemson Spring Practice Insider: Freshman observations
- Copyright © 1995 - 2024 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<