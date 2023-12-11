Top instate prospect commits to Clemson

2025 athlete Marquise Henderson announced his pledge to Clemson less than 24 hours after announcing an offer from the program.

Rivals lists him as the No. 2 player in the Palmetto State for 2025 and the No. 24 athlete nationally. Earlier this month, the No. 1 South Carolina prospect committed to the Tigers in defensive lineman Amare Adams (Florence).

As a running back at Belton-Honea Path (SC), Henderson rushed over 2,300 yards with 37 touchdowns as a junior. He's logged nearly 4,500 rushing yards with 60 touchdowns over three seasons at BHP, to go with nearly 500 receiving yards and an additional seven TDs.

From a Power schools standpoint, Henderson's other offers included Arizona, Boston College, Georgia Tech, NC State, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Henderson is the seventh pledge for the Tigers' 2025 class, boosting it to sixth overall in the 247Sports Team Composite.

He is joined in the class by running back Gideon Davidson, wide receiver Carleton Preston (JuJu), defensive lineman Amare Adams, offensive tackle Easton Ware, quarterback Blake Hebert and tight end Logan Brooking.