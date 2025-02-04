Top in-state target has Clemson in final schools

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Top in-state target Kentavion Anderson has Clemson in final schools
by - Correspondent - 2025 Feb 4 08:26
Kentavion Anderson Photo
Kentavion Anderson - Safety
TigerNet: (3.79)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 180   Hometown: Roebuck, SC (Dorman HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
24/7:
#111 Overall, #11 S, #2 SC

One high-priority target for Clemson has the Tigers moving on with a batch of contenders.

Kentavion Anderson of Roebuck (SC) Dorman announced his final six schools on Tuesday morning.

Alongside Clemson, South Carolina, Michigan, Virginia, Kentucky, and Indiana made the cut for him.

Anderson has been on the Tigers' radar for quite some time, and has expressed to TigerNet that Clemson is a "dream school."

Top Clemson News of the Week
