|
Top in-state OL Zyon Guiles sets commitment date, Clemson among finalists
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-5 Weight: 280 Hometown: Hemingway, SC (Carvers Bay HS) Class: 2026
#251 Overall, #36 OL, #6 SC
#26 OT, #6 SC
For one in-state prospect, a commitment date has been set.
2026 four-star OT Zyon Guiles of Hemingway (SC) Carvers Bay is set to announce his commitment on March 21. Guiles will decide among Clemson, South Carolina, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida State and Georgia. Clemson will get one final look at Guiles on March 8, hosting him for the Elite Retreat. He has also said previously that he will attend Clemson's official visit weekend in late May into June. Guiles is rated as the top prospect in South Carolina and No. 40 overall by On3. 🚨NEWS🚨 Elite IOL Zyon Guiles will announce his commitment on March 21, @Hayesfawcett3 reports.
His finalists are Alabama, Clemson, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida State and Georgia.
Read: https://t.co/3CKODQJPHr pic.twitter.com/kHZtGnouox
2026 four-star OT Zyon Guiles of Hemingway (SC) Carvers Bay is set to announce his commitment on March 21.
Guiles will decide among Clemson, South Carolina, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida State and Georgia.
Clemson will get one final look at Guiles on March 8, hosting him for the Elite Retreat. He has also said previously that he will attend Clemson's official visit weekend in late May into June.
Guiles is rated as the top prospect in South Carolina and No. 40 overall by On3.
🚨NEWS🚨 Elite IOL Zyon Guiles will announce his commitment on March 21, @Hayesfawcett3 reports.
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
- Former Clemson RB says he considered transfer, SEC schools reached out
- Live from Fluor Field - Clemson vs. South Carolina
- Live from Founders Park: Clemson vs. South Carolina
- Ethan Darden on the mound, Cam Cannarella at the plate key clinching rivalry series
- Rowdy record crowd sees Tigers take game one over Gamecocks
- Bring out the Brooms: Tigers sweep South Carolina again
- Inside Clemson's settlement with the ACC: What does it mean for the Tigers?
- Live from DKS: Clemson vs. South Carolina opener
- No. 13 Tigers ride second-half surge to rare win at Virginia
- Clemson continues move up AP Top 25