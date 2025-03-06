Guiles will decide among Clemson, South Carolina, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida State and Georgia.
Top in-state OL Zyon Guiles sets commitment date, Clemson among finalists
Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 1 hour ago
Zyon Guiles Photo
Zyon Guiles - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.50)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 280   Hometown: Hemingway, SC (Carvers Bay HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#251 Overall, #36 OL, #6 SC
Rivals:
24/7:
#26 OT, #6 SC

For one in-state prospect, a commitment date has been set.

2026 four-star OT Zyon Guiles of Hemingway (SC) Carvers Bay is set to announce his commitment on March 21.

Guiles will decide among Clemson, South Carolina, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida State and Georgia.

Clemson will get one final look at Guiles on March 8, hosting him for the Elite Retreat. He has also said previously that he will attend Clemson's official visit weekend in late May into June.

Guiles is rated as the top prospect in South Carolina and No. 40 overall by On3.

