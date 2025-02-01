CLEMSON RECRUITING

Top in-state DB Kentavion Anderson meets Tom Allen during on campus visit
by - Correspondent - 2025 Feb 1 10:41
Kentavion Anderson Photo
Kentavion Anderson - Safety
TigerNet: (3.79)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 180   Hometown: Roebuck, SC (Dorman HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
24/7:
#111 Overall, #11 S, #2 SC

A weekend visit proved to be full of the right stuff.

Four-star safety Kentavion Anderson of Roebuck (SC) Dorman is considered one of the rising players within the class of 2026.

His stock has skyrocketed since the summer, and Clemson has kept a close eye on the in-state target. Anderson was in Clemson this weekend for an on-campus visit, and even met Tom Allen in the process.

Anderson was very vocal on social media about Allen's style, making his high interest in Clemson very public.

