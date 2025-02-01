|
Top in-state DB Kentavion Anderson meets Tom Allen during on campus visit
|
Height: 6-2 Weight: 180 Hometown: Roebuck, SC (Dorman HS) Class: 2026
#111 Overall, #11 S, #2 SC
A weekend visit proved to be full of the right stuff.
Four-star safety Kentavion Anderson of Roebuck (SC) Dorman is considered one of the rising players within the class of 2026.
His stock has skyrocketed since the summer, and Clemson has kept a close eye on the in-state target. Anderson was in Clemson this weekend for an on-campus visit, and even met Tom Allen in the process.
Anderson was very vocal on social media about Allen's style, making his high interest in Clemson very public.
Had an AMAZING experience yesterday with @ClemsonFB ! LETSSS GO TIGERS 🐅!! @Coach_TomAllen @CoachConn @clemson_bias @adamdropsbombs @SorrellsJordan @Clements_TJC @Noah_Villalona @joshjwall16 @PaulStrelowTI @ClemsonTigerNet @AnnaH247 @ChadSimmons_ @TomLoy247 pic.twitter.com/Z3eexpZdsV— Kentavion ‘’polo’’ Anderson ❹ˢᵗᵃʳ 𝘋𝘉 ✞ (@Kentavion_a) February 1, 2025
I love the way Coach Swinney said "you have to have a great NICKEL CORNER type of GUY!" in the PASS and RUN game. I'm a guy that can play all over the field at different positions 🐅👀⁉️@clemson_bias @CLEMSONPEPE @adamdropsbombs @Hawkinsjs @coachmorrisDHS @Coach_Boyd77 pic.twitter.com/RsaJuSrS19— Kentavion ‘’polo’’ Anderson ❹ˢᵗᵃʳ 𝘋𝘉 ✞ (@Kentavion_a) January 16, 2025
